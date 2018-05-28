BMW India
BMW India has announced the roll-out of comprehensive service campaigns for its customers across the entire dealer network in the country. BMW customers can now avail complimentary benefits of ‘Pre-Monsoon check-up’, ‘End of Warranty’ and ‘Service Appreciation’ campaigns and get ready to take their BMW wherever they want, whenever they want.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Sheer Driving Pleasure is guaranteed when you own a BMW. It is a rewarding experience throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. We are committed towards providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their BMW vehicle along with an uncompromising driving experience. Our periodic complimentary service campaigns such as ‘Pre-Monsoon Check-up’, ‘End of Warranty’ and ‘Service Appreciation’ are designed to ensure total readiness of customer’s cars at all times. With trained technicians, specialised workshop technologies and original BMW Parts, they can count on one thing, absolute peace of mind.”
