The ties between India and Taiwan have been on an all-time high and have become a great talking point in recent times. At the end of last year, India and Taiwan signed an MoU to promote mutual industrial cooperation and the relations between the two countries are very cordial, especially as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen initiated the New Southbound Policy to strengthen Taiwan’s exchanges with India. Bilateral trade reached $4.7 billion from January to September last year, an increase of over 40% compared to the same period last year. India is now Taiwan’s 18th-largest trade partner.

There are over 100 Taiwanese companies in India, with an investment of over 1.5 Billion USD. Taiwanese investments in India are in a number of areas including auto components and parts, chemicals, engineering, financial services, information and communication technology. Given its huge expertise in the fields of smart solutions, hardware manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, mine exploration, electronic manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, food processing and others, Taiwan has already been playing a vital role in the success of the Indian government’s “Make in India,” “Digital India” and “Skill India” initiatives.

In the light of this scenario, Taiwan has in the recent past been aggressively bringing multiple platforms and knowledge forums to exchange business opportunities and knowledge sharing between the two countries. Recently leading Taiwanese brands like Advantech, HIWIN, MOXA and Tokuyo undertook an impressive initiative to share valuable knowledge with India over smart solutions. Taiwan has the world’s most advanced ICT capabilities which has made it a global leader in smart solutions. Several Taiwan-based companies are well known for the solutions they have created for various significant projects around the world. Taiwanese companies have been seeing great potential in expanding its trade association in the technology space in various sectors like for smart city, Pharma, agriculture, food, machineries, ICT etc.

At a recently held seminar on 'Smart Industry and Electronics Manufacturing', five award-winning Taiwanese brands presented their expertise in creating superlative smart IOT solutions. Advantech, the world leader in providing trusted innovative embedded and automation products and solutions, shared knowledge about its key initiatives for several IoT projects and the solution architecture it has provided to projects worldwide. Among them was India’s first automated traffic surveillance project and its intelligent chillers systems project. Also under discussion was Israel’s iAgriculture project that covered Smart Agriculture Management Solutions enabling real-time data monitoring from all crop sensors in one easy-to use application. The company threw light on its expertise for Mexico’s Livestock Management Smart project too as well as Turkey’s IoT solution for its Airport Digital Signage project and another IoT project in China.

HIWIN Technologies Corp, a global manufacturer and distributor of Linear Motion Control product, shared information about its Smart risk prevention design in HIWIN medical robots. It covered various topics including risk-based design and verification, Robotic Gait Training System, Robotic Endoscope Holder, HIWIN Robotic Endoscope Holder etc.

Moxa, a leading provider of edge connectivity, industrial computing, and network infrastructure solutions for enabling connectivity, spoke about different kinds of connectivity infrastructure solutions provided by the company. The company displayed facts about its pioneering new connectivity innovations that place real-world applications at the centre of its design thinking process. Moxa’s solutions include smart rail, smart grid, intelligent transportation, factory automation, oil & gas, marine, and more.

Tokuyo Biotech Co Ltd shared knowledge about Smart Healthcare that involves IoT in healthcare which enables to achieve improved care for patients and providers. It covered various aspects including Image Management, Visualization, Healthcare Delivery System, Population Health Management, Financial Management, Healthcare Asset Tracking, Patient Flow Analysis, a general IoT healthcare system etc.

QNAP Systems that is known for its high-quality network attached storage (NAS) and professional network video recorder (NVR) solutions spoke about some highly advanced network attached storage systems. It presented about its optimal solutions for smart homes, hybrid backup systems etc.

The seminar held on the sidelines of Taiwan Expo’s first India edition was jointly organised by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in association with Federation of All India Information Technology Associations (FAIITA) and Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA). The seminar focused mainly on highlighting the strides made by the electronics industry in Taiwan and its advances in providing smart solutions.

Mr. Walter Yeh, President and CEO, TAITRA expressed happiness at the very encouraging response that the forum received from Indian industry bigwigs. Mr. Manish Sharma, Co-chairman, FICCI Electronics & White Goods Manufacturing Committee and President & CEO, Panasonic India Pvt Ltd discussed about the current Indian industry scenario. Mr. Sunil Vachani, Chairman, Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, spoke on behalf of Indian industry. Mr. Pratap Padode, Executive Director, Smart Cities Council India, presented the Indian perspective on smart cities. Mr. Saket Kapur, General Secretary, FAIITA, gave an overview of smart technology in India.

Presenting the Taiwanese perspective of smart cities, Mr. Walter Yeh, President & CEO, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), said, “Several cities in Taiwan have been early smart solutions adopters. Many Taiwan based companies are already working with governments across the world to provide smart solutions in various areas ranging from increasing carbon usage efficiency to renewable energy and hardware solutions. Platforms like these are providing them with a great opportunity to showcase the various smart solutions they have effectively implemented in an array of areas.”

Taiwan Expo is considered to be an important milestone in the development of Taiwan's bilateral trade relations with its neighbouring countries. It was conceived as a result of the implementation of Taiwan's new Southbound Policy to create mutually beneficial partnerships with its southern neighbours.