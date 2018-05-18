Bollywood’s glitterati ascended in Budapest, Hungary, to sparkle up the celebrations of CP PLUS, the global leader in advanced security solutions, as it completed its 10 years in the security and surveillance industry. From the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez gracing the occasion; to Indian television host, anchor and Bollywood actor Manish Paul at his punny best; to sizzling performances by the beautiful model, dancer and actress Daisy Shah; an entertainment packed act by Sophie Chaudhary; the hilariously entertaining comedian Sanket Bhosale; the revered RJ Naved from Radio Mirchi melting away hearts with his superb comic timing; to the World renowned mentalist Amir Lustig flashing his awe-inspiring wizardry and the stunning Miss Hungary, Virag Koroknyai – these were some of the highlights of the celebration.

Excitement, fun, passion, motivation, glamour, mystery, and magic filled the air as a celebrity packed audience marked the celebrations for CP PLUS at Budapest. More than 280 partners were hosted with a meticulously designed itinerary which ensured they had the best time over the 4 days, right from their travel from India to Budapest and back. The team was stationed at the Budapest InterContinental Hotel located just off the famous Danube River and in the vicinity of the historic Castle District and Chain Bridge.

Further, CP PLUS commemorated its decade in the security industry with the launch of its brand song “Har jagah maujud hain hum, har kadam pe humsafar hain”, which was released by Jacqueline Fernandez. The soulful track, patriotic and effervescent in appreciation for the country’s ethnicity and diversity, has been sung by Shaan with the lyrics and music by Raj Shekhar and Krsna respectively.

The 4 day long celebrations were kick-started with star performances by MTV India VJ and model and TV presenter Sophie Chaudhary and the charismatic model and Bollywood actor Daisy Shah. A grand Rewards and Recognition Ceremony was also organized, inaugurated by Miss Hungary, Virag Koroknyai, and hosted by the vivacious anchor Manish Paul, where partners were awarded for their outstanding contributions by the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez. That’s not all; a mind-boggling performance by the renowned Mentalist and a Guinness Book of World Record holder Amir Lustig was also queued up, which left everyone baffled and amazed at the end of it.

Dinner themes like “Being Bhaijaan” and “Bond Night” were spruced up with rib tickling performances by the famous stand-up comedian Sanket Bhosale and the beloved RJ Naved from Radio Mirchi. Partners were also treated to a grand Cruise Party on the picturesque Danube River and a tour of the historic city. A refreshing and invigorating session with distinguished motivational speaker and corporate trainer, Dr. Vivek Bindra, was also arranged to pump up the audience for the time to come.

It was an emotional experience as partners bonded over the 4 days in high spirit. They were elated and overwhelmed with the personal attention and the surprises that were lined up for them. Not only did they have a great time, but also came back home with innumerable memories for a lifetime.

“We at CP PLUS have witnessed exemplary growth and success. The past 10 years have been both phenomenal and humbling. And we wanted to celebrate this incredible success with our partners without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This celebration is dedicated to the 10 years of togetherness with our partners; the joint efforts that we put together as a family to take CP PLUS to new heights. I am delighted to have a great team to work with and look forward to nourish and nurture this association for many more years to come”, said Mr. Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS.