BMGI, a global management consulting firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with SmartConnect Technologies, which provides Social / Digital Process Transformation through its IP-suite UNFYD®COMPASS across Marketing, Sales, Customer Service, mobility & field service operations.
“We have decided to provide our clients with a one-stop solution to latest available technology and tying up with select top technology fintech providers in the field. We are happy to have partnered with SmartConnect Technologies and are looking forward to supporting various corporates in the BFSI sector, and enabling them to significantly benefit from the cutting edge UNFYD® product suite,” said Mr. Naresh Raisinghani, CEO & Executive Director at BMGI.
|Image Caption : Naresh Raisinghani (Centre L) CEO & ED at BMGI and Srikanth Seshadri (Centre R) CEO & Founder at SmartConnect Technologies sign the joint agreement with Varun Vijayagha (Extreme L) Head of Market Development at SmartConnect and Praveen Suvarna (Extreme R) BFSI Business Head at BMGI
