BMGI, a global management consulting firm, has entered into a strategic partnership with SmartConnect Technologies, which provides Social / Digital Process Transformation through its IP-suite UNFYD®COMPASS across Marketing, Sales, Customer Service, mobility & field service operations.



“Today BFSI sector is highly dependent on improving their business operations using technology. Processes, if not re-engineered before automation, can lead to significant waste in technology operations. We have hence partnered with BMGI, which is globally renowned for using structured methodologies of Innovation, Lean and Six Sigma for designing best-in-class processes to deliver the desired results. We are confident that with a powerful cutting-edge product suite like UNFYD®COMPASS, several of the BFSI firms would significantly benefit from the power of social interface, artificial intelligence and process automation,” expressed Mr. Srikanth Seshadri, CEO at SmartConnect Technologies.

“We have decided to provide our clients with a one-stop solution to latest available technology and tying up with select top technology fintech providers in the field. We are happy to have partnered with SmartConnect Technologies and are looking forward to supporting various corporates in the BFSI sector, and enabling them to significantly benefit from the cutting edge UNFYD® product suite,” said Mr. Naresh Raisinghani, CEO & Executive Director at BMGI.