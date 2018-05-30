Be U Salons added yet another feather to its cap by winning the prestigious “Franchise Brand of The Year” award by the Indian Salon & Wellness Congress 2018. The award is considered very prestigious considering the fact that the Indian franchise industry is growing at a rate of 30-35% per annum. Be U Salons claims to be India’s 1st subscription-based salon chain, which operates its 90+ salons in the Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru market, under its tech-enabled franchise model. The award presentation ceremony was held in the function at JW Marriott Hotel, New Delhi.

Be U works on a reverse franchise model where it offers full stack integrated support of brand, marketing, procurement, processes, training and pricing to existing standalone salons through its tech-enabled ecosystem. While most of the large salon chains see opportunity in opening new franchise salons from the scratch, Be U has identified its sweet spot with the untapped and yet massive standalone salon segment of the Indian salon industry. The Indian standalone salon market comprises more than 90% of the total salon industry.

Huge capital investment makes opening new outlets a limited scope opportunity, whereas in the same industry, 90% of the salons still operate in the unorganized segment and are not a part of any brand or large salon chain with technical expertise. Be U helps these standalone salons come at par with the big salon chains at a minimal monthly cost, helping them compete with the larger chains to their true potential, which they couldn’t on their own, due to lack of brand and technical knowhow. The tech-enabled salon chain takes an interested outlet live on its platform within 48 hours of signing the agreement, due to its strong tech infrastructure.