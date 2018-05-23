Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is offering its customer the facility to avail an additional top-up amount of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs when they transfer their home loans from other financial institutions to Bajaj Finserv. Customers can maximize savings on their home loans above Rs 50 Lakhs, when they transfer them to Bajaj Finserv, as the company is offering the facility at an interest rate of 8.40%, which is one of the lowest in the market.

The Top-up amount can be used by the customers for any purpose of their liking including home renovation, wedding expenses, holiday expenses or even buying a new property. This unique proposition of home loan balance transfer along with a top-up loan can help the customers meet their urgent financial requirements and reduce their EMI burden at the same time. This would enable the customers to manage their finances efficiently and maximize their savings as well.

Some of the key benefits that customers can expect from Home Loan Balance Transfer to Bajaj Finserv are:

Additional Top up on Balance transfer

Applicants opting for home loan balance transfer have a chance to opt for an additional top-up value of Rs. 50 lakh for at a minimal interest rate. The top-up amount can be resolve multiple financial requirements and can be availed through a convenient process.



Door step facility

To make the entire loan disbursal process easy for its customers, Bajaj Finserv offers a door step service for collecting the customer’s documents as per schedule convenient for the customer. Bajaj Finserv also allows its customers to apply for a home loan with minimum documents like identity proof, address proof, income details and bank statement.



Reduce Home Loan monthly EMI

Home loans are available at varying interest rates with different lenders. Sometimes you end up availing a home loan with a high rate of interest, which when considered in perspective of the total duration, translates into a significant amount. By transferring the existing Home Loan to Bajaj Finserv, customers can save a lot of money on their current home loan interest rates.



Availability of Better Services

It is possible that your existing lender has stringent terms and conditions and does not offer you any flexibility with repayment. When you transfer your Home Loan to Bajaj Finserv, you get easy online account management, active customer service with significantly reduced financial charges.



Flexible Payment Options

Bajaj Finserv offers flexible repayment options like 3-EMI Holiday or 4 Year Principal Holiday, which help you plan your finances in a better way. Bajaj Finserv Hybrid Flexi loan option allows the customer to pay only interest as EMI for the initial 4 years. 3-EMI holiday option allows the customer to start the payment of EMI’s after three months of availing the home loan.



Maximize savings

Transferring your existing high interest-bearing Home loan to low-interest Home Loans from Bajaj Finserv at 8.40% can help you maximize your savings during periods of financial turmoil. This will help you plan your finances efficiently.