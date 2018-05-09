Buying a home is one of the most important decisions in life, and one should look for good options when it comes to applying for a home loan. Bajaj Finserv’s home loan offers numerous benefits such as instant approval, speedy disbursals and many more.

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd., offers home loan to its customers at the rate of interest of 8.40% and up to an amount of Rs. 3.5crore. To help its customer’s cope up with the enormous expenses involved while purchasing a new home, Bajaj Finserv is offering 3 EMI holiday, wherein the customers can opt to start the payment of EMI’s after three months of availing the home loan. In this period customers can divert the funds towards setting up their home and plan their finances better.

Under this option, the interest and principal accrued for the first 3 EMI free months is adjusted in the subsequent tenor. This helps the customers manage the cash outflow in a seamless manner.

Home loans from Bajaj Finserv come bundled with other added advantages like convenient online application, top up on balance transfer, door step service and much more.

Convenient application process

Bajaj Finserv’s home loan application process is transparent and convenient. The applicant can check their eligibility online and calculate their EMI through the home loan EMI calculator for choosing their tenure.

Door Step Service

To make the entire loan disbursal process easy for its customers, Bajaj Finserv offers a door step service for collecting the customer’s documents as per schedule convenient for the customer. Bajaj Finserv also allows its customers to apply for a home loan with minimum documents like identity proof, address proof, income details and bank statement.

Top up on Balance Transfer

Bajaj Finserv is also offering the highest top-up value of Rs. 50 lakh for applicants opting for home loan balance transfer at a minimal interest rate. The top-up amount can be used for different purpose like new home décor and improvement, wedding or holiday expenses, or second home investment through a very simple process.