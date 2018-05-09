Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|
Buying a home is one of the most important decisions in life, and one should look for good options when it comes to applying for a home loan. Bajaj Finserv’s home loan offers numerous benefits such as instant approval, speedy disbursals and many more.
Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd., offers home loan to its customers at the rate of interest of 8.40% and up to an amount of Rs. 3.5crore. To help its customer’s cope up with the enormous expenses involved while purchasing a new home, Bajaj Finserv is offering 3 EMI holiday, wherein the customers can opt to start the payment of EMI’s after three months of availing the home loan. In this period customers can divert the funds towards setting up their home and plan their finances better.
Home loans from Bajaj Finserv come bundled with other added advantages like convenient online application, top up on balance transfer, door step service and much more.
Convenient application process
Door Step Service
Top up on Balance Transfer
|
Ashish Trivedi,