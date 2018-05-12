Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm Bajaj Finserv will offer 4 lakh products on ‘No Cost EMI’ in this Flipkart Big Shopping Days. Customers shopping on Flipkart will enjoy heavy discounts, exchange offers and ease of paying through no cost EMI option during the sale. The Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days’ sale starts from May 13th and will go on till May 16th.



Bajaj Finserv EMI cardholder shopping on Flipkart will have access to over 4 lakh products from 80+ categories. The existing EMI Card customer can transact on Flipkart without any processing fee or any down payment at No Cost EMI. Currently, there are over 9.8 million Bajaj Finserv EMI Card holders that can shop on Flipkart through this option.



Customer opting for No Cost EMI can shop through Bajaj Finserv store on Flipkart (https://www.flipkart.com/bajajfinserv-store). Store will include product categories like refrigerators, mobiles, TVs, washing machines etc. The store also has newly added categories like fashion for men & women, shoes, watches, Toys, Kidswear, beauty & grooming products, fragrances and laptops.



The Bajaj Finserv EMI Card works like a pre-approved loan. The EMI Card comes with no hidden charges, and most importantly, payment is through No Cost EMIs – which means no more exorbitant interest. Bajaj Finserv customers can also choose the tenure most suitable to them for repaying the amount. Additionally, customers can choose to foreclose their loan anytime without any extra charges. EMI card enables the consumer to buy more products and with a convenience of paying through EMIs while shopping online.



Additionally, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card can be used for ‘No Cost EMI’ shopping across its network of 25000+ outlets in 600+ cities and across 50+ categories like consumer durables, smartphones, furniture, life care services, groceries, clothes, accessories and much more.