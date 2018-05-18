Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv will launch a campaign #FitForLife Fest to offer fitness and wellness products on no cost EMI option. The campaign will commence from May 18th and will go on till May 25th.

Under the campaign, customers can avail products like cycles, spa treatments, gym memberships, fitness equipment, fitness bands, smart watches, water purifier, air purifier, vacuum cleaner and life care elective treatments like hair restoration, cosmetic surgery, eye care, dental care, maternity, IVF and Stem cell on EMI.

EMI on cycles will starts from Rs. 999 and other Fitness products at Rs. 1,280. EMI for Hair Treatment, Eye care, Dental care, Maternity treatment, Stem cell treatment starts at Rs. 1,500 and Spas & Gym memberships starts at Rs. 1,667.

The offer can be availed at 20000+ partner retail stores like VLCC, Dr. Batra, Apollo Health check-up, Sabka Dentist, Partha Dental, True weight, Talwalkars, Gold’s Gym, Hero Cycle, Starkenn, Scott, Track and Trail Cycles, Tata Stryder, Four Fountains Spa, O2 Spa and many more. These special offers can be availed by both existing and new customers of Bajaj Finserv. New customers can connect with the Bajaj Finserv executive at the store to submit their documents & avail the finance option instantly. Existing holders of Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card can transact using their card.

The Bajaj Finserv No cost EMI option is a monthly instalment-based payment scheme with no hidden costs and most importantly, easy payments.

Additionally, Bajaj Finserv customers can choose to foreclose their loan anytime without any extra charges and can also choose the tenor most suitable to them to repay on their own terms. This way, customers don't have to worry about immediate payments or about exceeding their budget while shopping.

To know more about #FitForLife Fest, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fit-for-life-fest