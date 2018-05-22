Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has released a revamped version of Bajaj Finserv app that will allow customers to check their pre-approved offers and get instant access to funds when required. The app will also allow users to access information of their previous loans and investments apart from enabling them to manage and access their current accounts.



The pre-approved feature allows customer to check their eligibility and apply for a loan just by entering basic details. The users can simply login to the app by using their registered mobile number or Experia member ID to check the eligibility. The added features aim to ease the process of availing finance for consumers by providing them instant approvals at any time of the day.



The upgraded version of the app comes with a simple user interface and intuitive navigation to deliver an excellent experience to the users. The app is currently available on both Android and iOS devices and can be easily downloaded on smartphones and tablets.



Key features of revamped Bajaj Finserv App:

Active relations:

View and manage your active loans and investments, make payments, download your financial statements on the go



Previous relations:

Access information on your closed loans and investments view your statements and more



Pre-approved offers:

View pre-approved offers & details, get product information or request a callback



Payments:

Pay your EMIs, part pre-pay or foreclose your loans and access information on future payments through the app itself



Drawdown facility:

Drawdown functionality is a lot more convenient now. This facility allows customers to get money in their bank accounts with a click of a button



Notifications:

View all your payments, statement downloads and offer notifications on the home screen under the notifications tab



Raise a request:

Log a request, check status and a more detailed view of previous requests. Navigation across apps: Easy navigation across Experia and BFL Wallet



Click on the link below to download and experience the new Bajaj Finserv app: https://go.onelink.me/857331112/2872c428