Offers exclusive services to both Defence personnel and pensioners

Renews MoU with Indian Coast Guard

Axis Bank signed a MoU today with The Indian Coast Guard to offer special banking services to their personnel. The current MoU is a renewal of existing MoU, which was signed in 2015. With this MoU, the bank has strengthened its commitment to deliver the best of banking services to the “Indian Coast Guard and Partnering in their progress.’’

The ceremony was chaired by DIG NK Kaul, TM, Principal Director Administration, and was attended by Mr. Sanjay Silas, President & Head Branch Banking, Axis Bank and other senior dignitaries from the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Silas, President & Head Branch Banking, Axis Bank, said, “We are proud to serve the Indian Coast Guard and we shall continue to offer exclusive banking services for the Indian Coast Guard personnel and their families.”

In addition to the anywhere banking services, the bank will offer exclusive privileges like Free Personal Accident death cover of Rs. 30 lakhs (including total permanent disability coverage of Rs. 30 lakhs), Partial disability cover of up to Rs. 30 lakhs, educational benefit of Rs. 2 Lakhs (for wards of Indian Coast Guard personnel), access to Airport lounges and exclusive loan offerings. Continuing the Axis Bank Pay to Pension policy for Defense Services, all the facilities will also be applicable to the Coast Guard personnel drawing pension through Axis Bank.