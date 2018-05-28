Reports FY18 Revenue at ~1 bn USD (Rs. 6,759.66 crore) up by 13% Y-O-Y;

Reports first results post listing in Feb 2018

EBITDA up by 79%; PAT up by 189%

In FY18 operationalized two new hospitals in GCC Medcare Hospital – Sharjah, UAE (124 beds) Aster Hospital – Doha, Qatar (61 beds)



Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare service providers in multiple GCC states and an emerging healthcare player in India, today announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2018.

Financial Performance Highlights

Performance Review for FY18 vs. FY17

Revenue (excluding finance and investment income) improves by 13% to Rs. 6,759.66 crore ( around USD 1 billion) compared to Rs. 5,962.95 crore

EBITDA higher by 79% Y-o-Y to Rs. 651.32 crore compared to Rs. 363.78 crore

PAT (pre-NCI) increases by 189% to Rs. 281.68 crore compared to Rs. 97.53 crore

Diluted Earnings Per Share up by 162% to Rs. 5.74 as compared to 2.19

Aster DM Healthcare is a 30-year-old integrated and comprehensive healthcare service organization with presence in 9 countries. The Company is one of the few entities across the globe providing the complete circle of care from primary, secondary, tertiary to quaternary medical care through its 19 hospitals, 101 clinics and over 200 pharmacies. These are manned by its 17,335 employees from across the world, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.”

The Company has the unique distinction of serving people by providing quality healthcare to all segments of the society regardless of their economic or social positioning. In line with this, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director at Aster DM Healthcare conceptualized the Company’s three brands – Medcare for the high income, Aster for the middle-income and Access for low-income strata of the population. The Company has an asset light business model wherein the land and civil structure of most of its hospitals are leased. It is also optimally positioned in the Medical tourism sector with a large number of GCC residents visiting India to avail quality and cost effective healthcare.

Commenting on the Company’s performance for FY2018, Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said,

“Aster DM Healthcare has a 30-year rich legacy, starting from a single clinic in Dubai in 1987 to a presence across 9 countries in the world today. We have been consistent in our mission to provide quality healthcare at affordable cost at the door steps of the people we serve, ever since we started the journey of “Caring Mission with a Global Vision” 3 decades ago.



I am happy to share our first results post our listing in Feb 2018, Aster DM Healthcare has posted a growth of 13% for the year. Further, we have delivered 189% growth in PAT during FY18 truly reflecting our priorities of driving profitable business growth through maintaining optimal standards of patient care. Hospitals, which is our biggest segment, has grown by 18%, while Clinics & Pharmacies continued to report robust growth.

Our presence in India dates back to 2001. Then we had just 2% of our assets and revenues coming from India. Now we have 17% of revenues from India and 83% of revenues coming from the establishments outside India, from GCC and Philippines. We are glad that by market cap we are the second largest healthcare company in India now.

We are very proud of our achievements in the area of patient care and clinical quality. Around six of our hospitals in GCC and one in India are accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI). All our hospitals in India are now accredited by the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers). Our highly specialized doctors are excelling in patient care and many of them are performing pioneering procedures in their countries.

Cost discipline, deleveraging and focused capex are very clearly the main focus areas for us moving forward. We have reduced our India debt by Rs. 564.16 crore; also our interest expense by proactively working on reducing our average cost of loans. There is alignment of capex and higher margin projects. We believe with a growing EBITDA profile, leaner balance sheet the stage is set for us to deliver incremental free cash flows in ensuing quarters/years.

Our strategic imperatives are clear. We wish to maintain leadership and sustain growth in our GCC portfolio, improve the margin profile of the operations through sustainable efficiencies, develop and prime-up new hospitals in India, all the while maintaining an asset light model which is built around a leased asset against the traditional system owned asset. As a Company, we are committed to report an enhanced earning profile and create value for all stakeholders while also strengthening communities and contributing to humanity.”

Segmental Performance

Hospitals

Our Hospital network consists of 9 hospitals in GCC states and 10 multi-specialty hospitals in India. Our hospitals in India are located in Kochi, Kolhapur, Kozhikode, Kottakkal, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Wayanad and Hyderabad and are generally operated under the “Aster”, “MIMS”, “Ramesh” or “Prime” brands.

Revenues grew by 18% to Rs. 3,269.31 crore in FY18 from Rs. 2,780.64 crore in FY17. EBITDA grew 133% from Rs. 168.83 crore in FY17 to Rs. 393.23 crore in FY18. The EBITDA margin was at 12% in FY18 compared to 6% in FY17. This performance was driven by addition in new specialties, services and increase in beds. In-patient count was ~201,100 in FY18 as compared to ~157,800 in FY17 with a growth of ~34%. Out-patient visit was ~2.95 mn in FY18 as compared to ~2.37 mn in FY17 with a growth of ~24%

Clinics

One of the largest and most widespread network of clinics across the Middle East. Our clinics in India are located at Kozhikode, Eluru and Bengaluru. The Aster DM network has 101 clinics in total FY18 with 94 clinics in GCC states and 7 clinics in India.

Revenues grew by 13% to Rs. 1,863.19 crore in FY18 from Rs. 1,644.35 crore in FY17. EBITDA grew 50% from Rs. 140.74 crore in FY17 to Rs. 210.91 crore in FY18. The EBITDA margin was at 11% in FY18 compared to 9% in FY17. This performance was driven by ramp up in new clinics set up in GCC states in the recent past and increase in footfalls from existing clinics.

Pharmacies

We have 207 retail pharmacies in the GCC states. In FY18, we added 5 stores taking total store network to 207 operational stores.

Revenues grew by 10% to Rs. 1,969.49 crore in FY18 from Rs. 1,792.35 crore in FY17. EBITDA grew 12% from Rs. 165.87 crore in FY17 to Rs. 185.92 crore in FY18. The EBITDA margin was stable at 9% in FY18 and FY17.