With an aim to help the businesses anticipate and own the future trends, People Matters is back with its largest conference, People Matters TechHR18. The three-day conference will witness the participation of 3000+ attendees, 200+ Tech partners, 150+ speakers, 50+ HR tech startups, investors and mentors. Together, they will raise the bar for talent transformation and HR technology as they propel discussions on Technology, Talent, and Transformation. Here are some of the top speakers to watch out for at the conference:

Ester Martinez, CEO & Editor-in-Chief says, "People Matters TechHR is no more a conference, but a movement where everyone who is involved with HR Technology contributes, be it the top service providers or the decision makers everyone will be there and will hold the conversations and discussions that matter. We will also have budding HR Tech startups, mentor and investors in the room, so in short if HR Technology has anything to do with you, then you should be at People Matters TechHR."

As this year the conference is about anticipating and owning the future trends, the three days of the conference, will touch various themes to help delegates navigate the learning and experience journey. Day one will focus on ‘Performance’, day two on ‘Innovation’ and day three on ‘Growth’. Through a combination of keynotes, panels, fireside chats and master classes the ultra-modern trends and solutions in the industry will be discussed and explored.



People Matters TechHR18 is an experience and an opportunity for the HR community and businesses to come together and explore, learn and interact with each other and with experts across industries. There are several innovative tracks to look forward including techworks, popup sessions, roundtables and the unconference, among others.



The unconference space will be in two separate areas. This space is a great chance to network and learn in intimate gatherings from top speakers and network with exciting startups and influential tech investors . It is a collaborative learning space hosted in the most buzzing spaces of the conference.



Some of the companies like Skillsoft, Indeed, ADP, Pluralsight, and Degreed, will be part of the conference. They will help businesses to gear up for the future by sharing insights about the available solutions. Seize this opportunity to learn and join the community in anticipating and preparing for the future trends.

