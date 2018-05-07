From startups to brands, local mom-and-pop stores to MNCs, celebrities to political organizations and governments – the growing power of content is being leveraged across industries and sectors; much of this can be attributed to the proliferation of new-age media and content formats. Content has indeed become the most influential tool when it comes to achieving desired results from the target audience. Capitalizing on this trend, advertisers and agencies are extensively utilizing their creative prowess to develop engaging content that is often customized to suit different media platforms. The increasing demand for original content is definitely a good sign not only for the media industry but also the overall economy of the country as it creates numerous jobs and opportunities for talented individuals.

Therefore, it becomes important to encourage the unsung heroes who have immensely contributed to the development of remarkable content for the benefit and/or entertainment of the viewers. It is with this view that Inkspell Solutions organized the first edition of the #ICL2018 India Content Leadership Conference and Awards on May 03, 2018 in Mumbai.

Award-winning Communication and Content expert, Pavan R Chawla, Vice President – Adfactors PR, who was a panelist and moderator in two separate panels, said, "The Inkspell Content Leadership Summit and Awards event covered several important areas and nuances at the crossroads of content, creativity, media and the IoT from various angles for today's integrated Marketing and Brand custodian. It brought excellent practitioners as panelists and speakers from across sectors and disciplines, together with a quality audience of professionals, for what was undoubtedly an excellent knowledge and insights experience for all."

Some other renowned speakers at the event included Ali Hussein (Eros Digital), Vijay Koshi (TVF), Parveen Singhal (Wittyfeed), Vivek Bharagava (Dentsu Aegis), Aditi Shrivastava (Pocket Aces), Soumini Sridhara Paul (Hungama), Manav Sethi (ALTBalaji), Madhavi Irani (Nykaa), L. Ramakrishnan (ABP News), Kapil Sharma (9xMedia), Rituraj Bidwai (Reliance Petroleum), Ganesh Iyer (Radio Mirchi), Aditi Shrivastava (Filtercopy), Shradha Agarwal (Grapes Digital), Tarandeep Singh Sekhon (KidZania India) and Manish Bhatia (HSIL).

On the Awards aspect of the event, Madhavi Irani – Chief Content Officer at Nykaa and one of the jurors for the evaluation process of nominations said, “I was impressed by the inspired ideation and creative concepts that were used to create video content that made me think, engage, laugh and pause to ponder. The fact that India is one of the largest consumers of video content in the world – with a five-fold increase in consumption in just the last year – has seen the art of storytelling on digital platforms undergo a metamorphosis, so evident from the entries submitted this year.”

Another juror of the programme, Shradha Agarwal – Co-Founder and COO of Grapes Digital, said that the supreme quality of entries that have been submitted for the contest made it really challenging for her to assess and distinguish between various nominations in terms of the marking scheme. “It is very seldom that you get to see a plethora of nominations all of which are almost at par in terms of merit. However, the exhaustive procedure that was followed for the evaluations assures you of right judgment and results. These factors speak volumes about the quality of the event, and had set high expectations for the show. I was really enthralled to be part of this initiative and had a chance to meet the leading content producers of the nation,” exclaimed Shradha.

Following enterprises/agencies/publishers/professionals were declared as winners across different categories of the India Content Leadership Awards 2018:

The Viral Fever, Adhil Shetty, Kenscio Digital, Sameer Saxena, Transamerica, Jagran Prakashan, The Amazon A-to-Z GST Guide, IRCTC.COM, Chrisaldo, Franklin Templeton Investments, Grapes Digital, DigitalF5 & Yellow Door, SonyLIV, Publicis India, Yes Bank, SunStrategic, UTISwatantra, Abbott India, RKS BBDO, Zee Cine Awards 2018, DViO Digital, Logicserve Digital, Aajtak, Hindustan Times, NSDC, Tata Teleservices, INFIDIGIT, White Rivers Media, Star Plus, Shaadi.com, IdeateLacs, Angel Broking, Radio City, mCanvas, Radio Mirchi, Kenscio Digita, Timeus Interactive, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, The Good Edge, ALTBalaji, BankBazaar, ShareChat, Lexiconn, Zeno, Gozoop, Arm Digital, D-Crypt Digital, Mahindra & Mahindra, JLL India, PowerDrift Studios, Logicse Edelweiss SME Loans Campaign, Zee Cinema, Video Campaign and Hansa Customer Equity.



For more details on India Content Leadership Conference and Awards 2018, please visit www.indiacontentleadership.com