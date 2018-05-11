LaLiga, Spain’s top division football league ties up with Bollywood celebrity, Arjun Kapoor to experience LaLiga. Arjun Kapoor will be going to Spain for a VIP LaLiga Experience and attend the high-octane Real Betis vs Sevilla match. He will also visit both clubs training grounds as well as sampling the best of what the city of Sevilla can offer.

The association comes at a perfect time as football is on an upward slope in India, with more people following the sport. As a passionate football fan and a prominent face in the football environment in the country, Arjun Kapoor and LaLiga are a seamless fitment to promote the sport in India. The Bollywood superstar has been following LaLiga for many years and has been associated with football through organising training and support programmes for upcoming football players. He also owns FC Pune City, which is a leading team in the Indian Super League (ISL).

“I am thrilled to be associated with LaLiga, having been an avid fan of football since childhood. It is a dream come true to watch my favourite sport in the country that is so passionate about it,” said Arjun Kapoor. “LaLiga is one of the best football leagues in the world and it’s great to see them so invested in our country and towards Indian fans.”

Speaking about the association, Jose Cachaza, Country Head – India, LaLiga, said,” Football is more than just a game, it is an emotion. We are delighted to welcome Arjun Kapoor to a high profile LaLiga fixture of this calibre, he is the perfect man for LaLiga as he represents the fervent passion with which Indians follow football. We are excited to work with a celebrity at his stature and nurture the most beautiful game in this phenomenal country.”