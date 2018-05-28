The World Consulting and Research Corporation, (WCRCINT) the World’s leading brand equity research and consulting firm conferred Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO of Amway India Enterprises with “The Inspirational Leader 2018” award at the Assembly hall, Westminster, London amidst dignitaries of UK & Asia. The award was presented to Mr. Budhraja for his unique leadership style, unprecedented enthusiasm, diversified business creativity, personal and professional integrity as well as remarkable team management skills.

Ambassador Dinesh K Patnaik – Deputy High Commissioner of India to UK, along with Lord. Raj Loomba CBE – Founder & Chairman Trustee, The Loomba Foundation presented this prestigious award to Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India. Mr. Budhraja was chosen amongst hundreds of global Indians and inspirational business leaders for the prestigious title of ‘Inspirational Leader’ 2018, based on a strong consumer feedback mechanism and superior algorithm Voting Engine by ibrands 360.

On receiving the award, Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “I am humbled to be recognized as one of the top inspirational leaders by WCRCINT. The fast-evolving business landscape makes it crucial for us to continually innovate and introduce new offerings, create a strong emotional connect with consumers with utmost transparency, as well as upskilling distributors with the right products, at the same time ensuring a strong digital presence. Being a strong advocate of teamwork, I always ensure that team efforts result in remarkable success enjoyed by Amway. We ensure these core values are imbibed in our DNA with a vision to grow our brand in a holistic manner. I am delighted that these values continue to positively benefit all stakeholders associated with Amway.”

The award is a special honour procreated by WCRCINT which celebrates and acknowledges the talented cohort of innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs who have been instrumental in boldly envisioning, realizing and validating their aspirations to shape the future, and transform the world. The occasion also saw the release of the WCRC International ‘UK & Asia Annual Research Report 2018’ of ‘Iconic & Most Promising Brands & Leaders 2018’.

The prolific event was organized to rejoice the spirit of inspirational leadership, to recognize and felicitate notable pioneers who have constantly demonstrated the desire and aptitude to earmark their presence with outstanding and distinguished contribution to the economy at large.