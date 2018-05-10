The green building offering for Individual House Builders delivers high strength

Reduces CO2 emissions’ footprint; saves energy and water

Its ‘Heat Barrier Technology’ ensures home interiors maintain temperature variations

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim and one of the leading cement manufacturers in India, today launched an innovative green building offering – Ambuja Plus Cool Walls – for Individual Home Builders (IHBs) in Raipur.

The revolutionary product with ‘Heat Barrier Technology’ ensures maintenance of a 5° C temperature difference indoors; no matter how hot or cold the external temperature is; thus saving energy. This greener alternative made of aerated autoclaved concrete blocks is also stronger than any ordinary wall and less dense. In fact, this is the first time that a leading cement manufacturer has offered a masonry solution addressing the needs of the diverse and unorganised IHB segment.

Commenting on the launch of this advanced offering, Ambuja Cement MD & CEO, Ajay Kapur said, “Since our inception, innovation has been the hallmark of all our offerings and we have always endeavoured to develop an array of eco-friendly products to ensure a healthier, cleaner and greener tomorrow; supporting India’s efforts to become a green nation. Ambuja Plus Cool Walls reinforces our strong commitment towards introducing products that deliver high strength and performance while strongly integrating sustainability traits.”

“The product gives multiple benefits of superior strength and durability as well as ensures ambient temperature in the house. We are confident that this new product will provide further impetus to our Group’s vision,” added Mr Kapur.

The launch in Raipur follows an excellence response in Gujarat, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh where it was unveiled last year.

Whilst the B2B segments have over the years gradually advanced with more efficient building solutions afforded by concrete blocks and fly ash bricks, the IHB segment that drives 70% of the construction demand annually still strongly considers the brick masonry work as the mainstay of a home building process, which negatively impacts the environment, as it uses fertile topsoil.

With Raipur weather is characterised with a tropical wet and dry climate, and the summer months sometimes recording as high as 48 degree Celsius, the Ambuja Plus Cool Walls will prevent the heat from entering into the walls. The product enhances the life of house paint and will not have efflorescence which is a very common phenomenon with brick wall.



Ambuja Cement’s Technical Services Head, Umesh Soni said, “Developed by Ambuja’s in-house team, Ambuja Plus Cool Walls is a cleaner and greener offering to the home builders’ community. At a time when ‘global warming’ is becoming a major concern for emerging economies like India, the product is equipped with ‘Heat Barrier Technology’, an innovative green building property that provides thermal insulation.”

Traditionally, clay brick walls need to be cured whereas Ambuja Plus Cool Walls with heat-resistant concrete blocks and Blockol (Block Jointing Mortar) does not require curing, thereby saving huge quantities of water during the construction process; and also reduces the hassles faced by the consumer.

Ambuja Cement has notched up a 5.5 times water positive status, the highest-ever in the industry in India. This means our operations have preserved and given back 5.5 times more water than we have withdrawn from Mother Earth.

Ambuja Cement’s focused efforts on sustainability have been continuously recognised. Recently the company has been ranked at No.2 in the world in the latest sector research report by the internationally renowned, non-profit organization, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The report outlined the companies that are best prepared for the low-carbon transition. Last year, Ambuja Cement was ranked at No. 7 at the Global Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) that recognises sustainable business practices. Prior to that, Ambuja Cement bagged six awards – an ‘Outstanding Accomplishment for Corporate Excellence’ award while the rest for ‘Domain Excellence’ in environment management and corporate social responsibility – from the apex body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).