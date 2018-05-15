th and 25th May 2018, Showcasing information security products and services from leading principals, manufacturers, vendors, suppliers and key solution partners. Adwebtech and Comodo CA will jointly participate in the forthcoming ITSA 2018 on the 24and 25May 2018,

Comodo CA, the world’s largest commercial Certificate Authority that has been built upon the very foundation of trust, believing that every single digital transaction must have a built-in layer of trust and security, will be present at the prestigious ITSA 2018 India’s IT security expo and conference. Mr. Michael Fowler, President of the Channel for Comodo CA said “We are thrilled to participate in this event with our strategic partner Adwebtech. Their dedication to customers and partners combined with our suite of innovative solutions will be on full display at this years’ event.

Adwebtech is a leading IT security solutions provider in India, which started its business in January 2000. The company strives to meet the increasing demands of the market and ensures cutting-edge technology solution availability for its customers. The services of the company secures about 3,000 entities worldwide. Adwebtech is one of the largest cybersecurity providers and implementer of multiple IT security disciplines in India.