Zoom is now a platform agnostic brand catering to all screens and formats Zoom, part of the Times Network announced one of the biggest-ever brand partnerships in the television history in India, with the country’s leading online fashion e-tailer, Myntra. Starting @9p.m. tonight, (April 19, 2018), Zoom will unveil its new avatar ‘Zoom Styled by Myntra’, making a transition from being just a TV channel to a platform agnostic entertainment destination. With an improved style quotient inspired by Myntra and engaging storytelling, infused with a whole new look & feel, new shows, brand new web-series, short formats and exclusive experiences, Zoom will be India’s one-stop youth entertainment destination. The new logo and packaging reflects style, vibrancy, happiness that is symbolic of the channel’s target audience. Offering unrivalled entertainment for more than a decade now, Zoom aims to reset the dial with reenergized content across all platforms and take the viewer experience to even more unrivalled heights. Myntra has always been a game changer and stretched its boundaries on innovation and value creation for its consumers. Together, Zoom & Myntra will create a new chapter in the fashion space in India.



The partnership between Zoom and Myntra is a one-of-a-kind to create the best entertainment and style destination across every medium – TV, Social, On-Ground and Digital. Zoom will reengineer its programming to provide young Indians entertainment that is second to none. Triggering new conversations, the new and finite Zoom Originals aims to create experiences beyond screens that will be warm, stylish and relatable, reflecting todays coming of age stories, and viewers’ own lives and relationships. The emotions promise to be India, the look and feel, world class. Through this unique partnership, Myntra aims to make #seeittobuyit a reality, where what the consumer sees on screen can be easily accessed on Myntra.



MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “We have changed the rules of stereotype partnership deals in the industry with our unique association with Myntra. The refresh to ‘Zoom styled by Myntra’ reflects the kind of real, conversational and multi-lingual entertainment that viewers in India are looking for. With an objective to beat viewer fatigue, we are innovating with content and triggering new conversations to find relevance with the changing consuming pattern of the youth. All this will be in addition to what Indian audiences expect of Zoom – a channel that offers the very best of Bollywood and Bollywood Music. The refreshed brand identity will bring a wow factor with a promise to always engage with viewers, across screens making it platform agnostic."



Speaking on the association, Ananth Narayanan, CEO – Myntra & Jabong, said, “As the nation’s leading destination for fashion, Myntra is constantly looking to innovate and make Fashion more accessible to consumers in India. There are a few fundamental beliefs that make the Zoom partnership very exciting. One, our research shows, by 2020, 75% of the content consumed will be video content and Made for India original content will grow substantially. Secondly, Fashion as a category lends itself well to the video format, much more than any other category. With the Zoom TV association, our aim is not only to make fashion more accessible, but to make “buy it as you see it” a reality. Each show will be styled by Myntra and you can easily get similar looks on Myntra. This is a unique collaboration and we are very excited.”



With ‘Zoom styled by Myntra’, viewers will see fresh new faces, stylised looks and latest trends from Myntra, rising stars, the best of Bollywood and popular music.