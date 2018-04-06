WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 26, 2018.



Following the release, WNS management will host a call on April 26, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2018 on the teleconference.



To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 66953338.



A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 6695338, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.