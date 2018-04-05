WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the launch of WNS TalentTurfTM, a comprehensive and real-time performance engagement platform for talent management which embeds functional expertise, digital capabilities and analytics in the talent management process.



“Rapid digital transformation and the growing millennial workforce is creating a constant need for organizations to redefine their work culture to more closely align with business goals,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “Creating compelling employee experiences is now directly linked with creating delightful customer and consumer experiences. WNS TalentTurfTM, an innovative solution developed for Chief Human Resource Officers (CHRO), originates from WNS’ extensive experience of managing a global workforce of 35,000+ employees catering to 300+ clients from 53 offices. This digital platform enables CHROs to move the needle from performance management to performance engagement.”



“It is indeed an imperative in today’s age for any organization to provide a mutual performance engagement platform to their employees capturing real-time outcomes,” said R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS. “WNS TalentTurfTM is our latest offering for such organizations looking to enhance the talent management process. This platform fosters collaborative engagement to enable 'anytime' and 'real-time' performance conversations designed to create outperformance. Seamless integration with leading ERP systems, 24x7x365 agility, omni-channel digital versatility and an easy-to-use interface allow WNS TalentTurfTM to align performance engagement with expected business outcomes.”



Across the 'hire-to-retire' people value chain, WNS supports client organizations to unleash their human resources potential. WNS offers industry-specific HR BPM services including analytics, payroll, recruitment, training, compensation, benefits, workforce management, and performance management. With over a decade of rich experience in the HR domain, WNS’ strong delivery capability today is driven by 700+ expert professionals spread across 11 countries. WNS’ technology solutions are platform-agnostic, and support leading global platforms like PeopleSoft, SAP, and other systems of engagements.