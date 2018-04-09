WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, has been recognized with CNBC Asia's India Disruptor of the Year award. The ‘Disruptor’ award recognizes business leaders in Asia who have made a significant contribution to their respective industries through innovative thinking and strategic vision.
|Image Caption : Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, receiving the CNBC Asia’s India Disruptor of the Year Award
