WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, has been recognized with CNBC Asia's India Disruptor of the Year award. The ‘Disruptor’ award recognizes business leaders in Asia who have made a significant contribution to their respective industries through innovative thinking and strategic vision.



“It is an honor to receive this award from the CNBC Group. This recognition reflects the contributions of over 35,000 employees at WNS, who tirelessly work to accomplish one goal — Outperformance,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS. “WNS’ ground-breaking vertical approach has completely changed the BPM industry. As a result, today WNS is firmly positioned as one of the fastest growing and most impactful BPM companies in the space.”