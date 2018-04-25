Whiteklay Technologies
Whiteklay Technologies, one of the leaders in Big data analytics and services market in the country, today announced a major round of R&D investment with focus on problem solving and business decision making sciences. According to experts, a good predictive scoring strategy can help a company boost its bottom-line revenues by prioritizing its sales efforts, messaging and strategy. Whiteklay’s AI based data streaming platform Izac aims to enable enterprises to visualize predictive data patterns in real-time, which can help enterprises take faster decisions for prospective business.
“The key to right business insights is the way in which you process data. Data and analytics, continues to be one of the most significant areas of growth and investment for many enterprises. We are happy with the progress that we have made in solving Big Data problems and look forward to collaborating with Whiteklay, and use their experience and expertise in order to make our enterprise more efficient and profitable”, said Mr Chowdhury, Data Management Head, Vimpelcom.
