Now focus from ‘To-Do’ list to ‘I Do’ speech!

#WeddingChime App: A one-stop shop to organise your wedding!

If the groundwork is daunting you at your wedding, you need technology to iron the frills.



Wedding Chime Pvt. Ltd. brings in technology to the aid of wedding-preparation with the launch of its App, ‘Wedding Chime’, with an aim to improve and enhance the traditional wedding experience for guests and hosts alike. 'Wedding Chime' is produced on a cutting-edge technology and will be revolutionary in a way that it acts as a one-stop shop to address the anxiety that a wedding preparation can bring about, in particular, catering to the complexity associated with Indian weddings.

A simple and effective App, along with organising the event, provides the wedding guests an exemplary digital experience before, during and even after a wedding. The prime objective of 'Wedding Chime' is not to take control of your plans instead, it would let you cherish your planning moments by making them seamless.

The client desires, Wedding Chime accomplishes.



The App is designed keeping the requirements of the host family in mind. It is fully customised for the user (host) where they can begin with publishing a detailed agenda of the wedding. It could be constantly updated as the schedules firm up. One of the salient features of this App is that it caters to the attendee management of guest list, arrange ground transport, hotel-bookings, vendor management etc.



It allows the host to closely connect with the guests by networking with them through conducting polls on menu, outfits, music and games, sharing pictures and any information related to the wedding. Once the details of wedding activities get published, the guests will get notifications and announcements about your wedding, venue, key functions and much more.



The App works great for wedding guests as well, in particular, for a destination wedding. The guests get complete visibility of what is going to happen when, get notified of any change in schedule without having to bother the host family. The App ensures that the guests are also provided with detailed agenda of their stay, travel, visa, air and ground transport, key contacts etc. They participate in all discussions/polls posted by the hosts, comment, compliment, suggest, advise, bringing decision-making to a smooth affair. The App additionally keeps your guests, who could not attend, also connected and virtually be a part of the wedding.



The prime objective of Wedding Chime is that the guest and the host both synergise to bring about an eventful wedding. Putting together an event, in particular, a life-event as that of a wedding, is stressful and sometimes the best foot forward isn’t enough. WeddingChime takes the stress and let the parties groove through the wedding.



Wedding Chime is an experience and not just an App. No two Apps of ours are the same as we believe, no two weddings are the same. We help you make yours worth remembering.