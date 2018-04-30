In a first for the Indian market, fashion bible Vogue India presents the country’s first magazine cover shot on a smartphone. The May 2018 cover sees Aditi Rao Hydari captured on the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 6 by ace photographer Errikos Andreou. Styled by Vogue India’s Fashion Director, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Hydari is seen in a striking spring-summer ensemble. Her picture-perfect features have been captured deftly by the smartphone.

On using the OnePlus 6 for the cover image, photographer Errikos Andreou said, “As professionals, we are used to having chunky heavy cameras to shoot for assignments. So, the biggest advantage of shooting with a smartphone is the convenient size of the device and the resulting ease of portability. Also, the phone monitor with its large resolution is a great guide for image taking. You are looking at the photo before you even take it.”

Andreou added, “For the cover shot, we opted for naturally lit photos, using bouncers to manipulate the light. The OnePlus 6 offers a ‘pro’ option of shooting in ‘raw’ which is a photo file with added information that allows you to modify images once they are captured and alter aspects like light, warmth, brightness, contrast, colour, etc; much like the file of a professional camera.”

Cover star Aditi Rao Hydari said, “This cover proves how our phones are multitasking super machines. And it’s the first in India so congratulations to the amazing team of Vogue! I'm happy and excited to be a part of this special innovation.”

When asked about the thoughts behind this cover innovation, Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Condé Nast India said, “We are a world obsessed with taking pictures and a smartphone being able to do justice to a cover shot is a great testament of the continual advancement of technology. Apart from being a first for the Indian market, this cover innovation is also a first for Vogue globally.”

