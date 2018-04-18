In order to ensure that the Vakrangee Kendras are set-up with requisite standards of branding and exclusivity focused on creating best-in-class customer experience and franchisee delight, Vakrangee Limited, has appointed leading consulting firm Grant Thornton for quality analysis of its Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras.



Grant Thornton will conduct outlet quality analysis of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras that act as ‘One-stop shop’ for availing various services and products and offer real-time banking, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce, logistics and financial services to the unserved & underserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.



Grant Thornton will carry out the Vakrangee Kendra quality analysis based on the following parameters:

Silver and Gold Vakrangee Kendras asper defined parameters: The consulting firm will check and report on adherence to branding standards, exclusivity of Kendras, number of services activated and available at each Kendra. availability of staff and functioning of equipment Franchisee Delight: Experience of the franchisee with Vakrangee on parameters of on-boarding experience, service activation, branding, training, support from field staff, help desk, sales training, marketing support through call center and on-line/offline surveys etc. Customer Delight: Experience of customers at Vakrangee Kendras with respect to sales, service, customer support, price competitiveness, interaction with staff and recognition of Vakrangee store brand and available services etc.

Dinesh Nandwana, MD and CEO, Vakrangee Ltd., said, “Vakrangee Kendras are located across tier I to tier VI areas of the country and are spread far and wide. It is essential to constantly monitor the quality and performance standards of the Kendras to ensure superior delivery of our products and services. With Grant Thornton on board, we will have an external check on the Kendras and their independent surveys will provide us with valuable feedback on the franchisee delight and customer delight at the Kendras. This is an important step, as we stride towards building our vast network that would continue to attract and satisfy customers with quality, reliability and competitiveness of our products and services.”

Vakrangee is the third largest franchisee network globally with 44000+ Kendras spread over 18 states in India. The company aims to setup and manage a total of 75,000 Vakrangee Kendra outlets across India by 2020, and potentially enable every Indian to seamlessly benefit from financial inclusion, social inclusion, digital India, skill development, employment, government programs and a wider access to basic goods and services.