Prestige Group, India’s leading real estate developer has launched one of their most awaited projects, Prestige Jindal City – a premium residential development. Located on Tumkur Road, close to the NICE Road intersection and spread across 32 acres, Prestige Jindal City comprises of 4 residential towers with 3, 571 homes in total. Built in partnership with the S R Jindal Group, it is one of the most connected projects in the city. Being close to major arterial roads, the property is well connected to the major business hubs, schools, entertainment/shopping centres and hospitals in the area. One of the biggest highlights of Prestige Jindal City is the Metro Station attached to the project, which provides express connectivity to North, East, West and South Bengaluru.



Bengaluru has emerged as a shining spot for real estate investors offering a sound return on investment and assured rental income. With the IT/ ITeS sector driving real estate demand, the city boasts of strong macroeconomic dynamics and stability. Real estate in North Bengaluru stands to directly benefit from the development of the upcoming Aerotropolis, IT, and Aerospace parks. Road widening projects and the development of large-sized townships are improving prospects in areas like Hebbal and Devanahalli.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Irfan Razack – CMD, Prestige Group said, “This is an exciting time for the Prestige Group, as the demand for residential real estate has been growing steadily this year. In recent years, Tumkur Road has emerged as a viable location for investment for homebuyers given the affordable property prices, steadily improving connectivity to other parts of the city and rapid infrastructure development, including the Metro Station that is coming up attached to our property. The location also has the advantage of making travel to the airport much easier, as it is located less than an hour away from it. Moreover, the proposed Peripheral and Outer Ring Roads offer quick access to the highways. Keeping this increasing demand in mind, we present Prestige Jindal City – a premium residential development with all amenities and facilities required for a life of comfort and ease, amidst the hustle bustle of everyday life.”