Edition Sport Shadow: Athletic character and dynamic driving.

M Sport Shadow Edition: Perfectly prepared for maximum dynamics. The new BMW 3 Series Shadow Editions were launched in India today. The two new variants underline the dynamic driving experience and modern appeal of the new BMW 3 Series.



Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new BMW 3 Series Shadow Editions will be available in diesel and petrol options at all BMW dealerships across India.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series is an embodiment of the impeccable sports sedan – the epitome of sportiness for six generations. And now, it gets an extra dose of driving pleasure with the Shadow Editions. These special editions combine the sporty yet elegant design with high everyday functionality. Making the BMW 3 Series even more attractive with confident style and exclusivity, the Shadow Editions are here to induce more excitement in the segment.”



Sporty and dynamic on the outside. Ambient and sophisticated on the inside. The two exclusive design schemes – Edition Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow Edition offer options that meet individual requirements.



The new BMW 320d Edition Sport Shadow is available in diesel option while the BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition is available in petrol option. The ex-showroom prices are as follows –



BMW 320d Edition Sport Shadow : INR 41, 40, 000

BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition : INR 47, 30, 000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.



The new BMW 3 Series Edition Shadow is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and in the following metallic paintworks: Black Sapphire and Sunset Orange. The exclusive (metallic) Mediterranean Blue is available in Sport Shadow Edition and Estoril Blue in Edition M Sport Shadow.



The range of fine upholstery combinations in the new BMW 3 Series Edition Shadow has Sensatec Black/Red highlight | Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige | Veneto Beige. The range of fine upholstery combinations in the new BMW 3 Series Edition M Sport Shadow has Leather 'Dakota' Veneto Beige/Oyster dark highlight | Veneto Beige/Black, Leather Dakota Cognac/Brown highlight | Black, Leather Dakota Black/Blue highlight | Black and Leather Dakota Black/Red highlight | Black.



The new BMW 3 Series Shadow Editions.

The Sport Shadow Edition and the M Sport Shadow Edition set unmistakable accents with numerous black design elements on the exterior. The exclusively designed, distinctive kidney grille in high-gloss black is flanked directly by adjoining LED headlights with darkened surround. The exclusive dark shadow effect on the headlight adds even more sporting flair to the front. The L-shaped rear lights become even more clearly defined with darkened LED rear lights. The tailpipes in Dark Chrome add a dramatic touch of style, while the exclusive 18" alloy wheels guarantee to stand out. New in the range is Sunset Orange – a contemporary interpretation of the fiery colour.



Edition Sport Shadow’s interior reflects the dynamic character. Sports Seat guarantee supreme comfort. Interior trim in Fine-wood trim Ash Grain and highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome provide a sophisticated and sporty flair. Red contrast stitching on the Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Shift Paddles expresses the typical BMW athleticism. As a distinctive feature, the vehicle key is designed in red decorative trim.



M Sport Shadow Edition’s interior features leather Sport Seats and interior trim strips in Dark Aluminium Carbon with Pearl Chrome. As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip. The interior features an extremely sporty ‘M’ style cockpit design with the addition of Multifunction Instrument Display and M Leather Steering Wheel. Doorsill finishers with M logo complete the exclusive M Sport package. Both variants are equipped with an instrument panel with new, distinctive contrast stitching.



The innovative petrol and diesel engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to their unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, they blend maximum power with exemplary efficiency. The two-litre four cylinder petrol engine of BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 –4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320d Edition Sport Shadow produces an output of 140 kW / 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.2 seconds.



The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. Furthermore, the new BMW 3 Series Shadow Editions come with a Launch Control function as standard. This easy-to-operate system paves the way for ambitious drivers to achieve optimum acceleration under all conditions. Further enhancing these dynamics is the addition of the variable sport steering offered for the first time in BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition.



The new BMW 3 Series Shadow Editions provide unparalleled performance coupled with cutting-edge safety technologies. BMW’s exemplary safety provides optimal support in any situation with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.



BMW EfficientDynamics doubles ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes (ECOPRO, Comfort, Sport and Sport+) to suit diverse driving conditions.



BMW has been setting the standard for connectivity between human, car and the outside world for many years now. The new BMW 3 Series Shadow Editions come with BMW ConnectedDrive features such as BMW Navigation System Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS) (in BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition), BMW Apps, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Rear View Camera along with Park Distance Control (PDC) Rear (in BMW 320d Edition Sport Shadow) and PDC Rear and Front (BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition). The Control Display depicts the menu in a tile arrangement with animated graphics. The iDrive touch controller with handwriting recognition and a 22.3 cms colour display, DVD drive and integrated hard drive (20GB) features in M Sport Shadow Edition. In the M Sport Shadow Edition, the control display in conjunction with the Navigation system Professional now also has touch functionality and Apple Car Play with wireless integration. It also features multifunction instrument display along with BMW Head-up Display which offers the driver choice of various different digital display options. Internet: www.bmw.in

