Yes I Am

India has got serious talent. You will see the unleashing of this talent on the most diverse TV Reality show, ‘Yes I Am’. Conceptualized by Divaz Media, this multi-talent show provides wholesale entertainment and opportunities for displaying a diverse range of talent that includes singing, dancing, acting, modelling, and stand-up comedy, etc. One has to appreciate the efforts put in by Divaz Media and its Founder and CEO, Aakash Jugraj famous for his other ventures like Sharanam Foundation, My Travel Story, and Shivaksh.



Talent and opportunities are two sides of the same coin. Seldom do they come face-to-face. But, once they do, there is no stopping at all. Divaz Media & Films Pvt Ltd conceptualized and designed the idea of providing maximum opportunities for India’s talent to flower through the King of all TV Reality shows, ‘Yes I Am’.



‘Yes I Am’ is a unique talent show that does not have any age group or criteria. The only qualification is that the participant should have some special talent. This talent can be in any form like singing, dancing, acting, modelling, performing stand-up comedy shows, etc. This show is open to contestants from all age groups throughout the length and breadth of India. Contestants are welcome from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kamrup to Kutch to showcase their special talent to the world to see and enjoy.



True to its nature, Divaz Media believes in doing things differently. This is a TV reality show with a difference in the sense that it provides a unique identity to all its contestants through social media channels like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. The contestants of ‘Yes I Am’ are free to use the ‘Contestant’s Page’ for all their future references. That, by itself, is recognition of the special talent each contestant possesses.



Consisting of three rounds, City Audition, Mega Audition, and the Finale, ‘Yes I Am’ provides every contestant with an opportunity to get online visibility through their micro profile. Two of the rounds are over with the dates of the Finale to be announced very soon. Prominent judges from the entertainment field have judged the contestants and narrowed them down for the Grand Finale. These judges include, Eshan Masih and Preeti Chavla – India’s Got Talent Season 5

Rajasmita Kar – Winner of DID Season 3

Kiran Sachdeva – Winner of Airtel Desh ki Awaz and Finalist of Zee TV’s SAREGAMAPA

Pooja Gaitonde – Bollywood singer

Chotu Lohar – Bollywood Choreographer, DID Season 3 & ABCD Actor

Bhushan Kamble – Bollywood Choreographer

Madhuri Rane – Bollywood Choreographer

Archita Bhattacharya – Prominent Singer

Nishi Singh – Actress

Akkash Bhardwaj – Actor

Jignesh Patil & Ankita Shah – Host of the Show

Arun Shah- DOP Head