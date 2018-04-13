Tencent Games
It’s good news for all Indian MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) gamers, enthusiasts and fans. One of the most popular and addictive MOBA's Arena of Valor by Tencent Games, the world’s largest gaming company, is now available on both Android and iOS platforms. Arena of Valor is a multiplayer online battle arena, a video game subgenre that has boomed in popularity due to the industry’s growing esports scene. Ranked as the No. 1 game in Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam for 3 consecutive months, Arena of Valor has released in more than 30 countries and now has more than 10M Daily Active Users.
Since launching in China in 2015, the game has experienced immense growth. Arena of Valor now boasts more than 200 million monthly active players, making it one of the most popular mobile games in the world.
Each game is a five-on-five battle, where players team up to control fantastical heroes and carve their way through jungles, lanes, and towers, draw first blood and destroy the enemy Core. Players can now create and command the most dominating team the MOBA world has ever seen with a roster of over 40 fearless Heroes including a variety of tanks, mages, warriors, marksmen, and more. Arena of Valor is all about skill and an opportunity to turn the tide of battle and vie for glory no matter the odds. Win or lose, every action counts!
Shubham Sharma,
Ashwani Gupta,
