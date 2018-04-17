Tata CLiQ, the Tata group’s multi-brand phygital ecommerce platform has exclusively partnered with premium jewellery brands Tanishq and CaratLane to bring fine jewellery online on their platform. The launch coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, will enable customers to shop their favourite jewellery brands on Tata CLiQ. The collection has been curated from the eclectic and extensive range of gold, diamond and precious stone jewellery from Tanishq and CaratLane. The Tanishq range will feature the popular Amara, Shagun, and Swarnam collections whereas the CaratLane range will include the collections: ‘New Expression of Love’, Gold Lace and Valentine. The collections will consist of exquisite pendants, rings, necklaces, bracelets and bangles customized to suit distinctive needs of communities and families from across the country. The jewellery purchased will be securely delivered at the customer’s doorstep.

Gurvinderjit Singh Samra, Business Head, Fashion and Lifestyle, Tata CLiQ said, “Tata CLiQ’s jewellery collection brings the finest collection from Tanishq and CaratLane enabling customers to choose from a wide range of fine jewellery, backed by the Tata heritage of trust and quality. The collections have been chosen especially to meet unique customer preferences while offering the convenience of shopping online and easy delivery options.”



“The launch of the Tata CLiQ jewellery collection coincides with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and promises to add a festive allure to our brand conscious customers,” Samra said



Commenting on their expansion into online marketplace with Tata CLiQ, Sandeep Kulhali, Sr. Vice President-Retail & Marketing-Jewellery Division said, “We are delighted to extend our digital presence through a strategic partnership with Tata CLiQ as they foray into the jewellery category. With this association, we are aiming to make available our jewellery that is synonymous with trust, purity, unequivocal style and elegance to our discerning customers across India right at the comforts of their home.”



Avnish Anand, Co-founder CaratLane said, "At CaratLane we strive to make beautiful, modern jewellery that you can wear every day. We are glad to partner with Tata CLiQ, which will help us take our designs to a wider audience. We believe this exclusive association will help strengthen CaratLane’s digital presence in the growing online jewellery market.”



Tata CLiQ jewellery is exquisitely crafted and is available with options like cash on delivery, quick shipping with tracking and easy returns within 7 days*. Tata CLiQ products adhere to stringent packaging and delivery standards thereby ensuring product safety.



In addition to the exclusive ranges of CaratLane and Tanishq, ​Tata CLiQ will also e-tail fine jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamond, ORRA, P.N. G Jewellers, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers and Velvetcase.



The full collection can be viewed here: https://www.tatacliq.com/jewellery



To know more, visit www.tatacliq.com



*terms and conditions apply