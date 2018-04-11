The GCS Leadership Award is the highest recognition for individual achievement and is awarded annually. This award acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leadership that has a significant and positive impact on advancing the theory and practice of information technology in higher education.

The first Global Leadership Summit of Surana Educational Institutions will be held on 28th April 2018 in Bengaluru to commemorate the 77th Birth Anniversary of its Founder Karma Yogi, Shri Ghewar Chand Surana. Sri. G.C. Surana promoted excellence in academics through affordable & quality education for over 25 years by providing education from Nursery to Research Levels. Surana College, (est. 1995) under GDA Foundation Trust is permanently affiliated to Bangalore University and enjoys the status of section 2(f) & 12(b) of the University Grants Commission. The institution is accredited with ‘A’ grade by NAAC and IAO.

The Conclave will bring together some of the finest teaching fraternity, outstanding academicians and Research Scholars. There will be panel discussions on current issues facing Higher Education Institutions and an Award Ceremony for honoring those who have contributed significantly to the higher education sectors.

Award Categories

1. G.C. Surana Distinguished Chair Award

2. Best Administrative Award

3. Transformational Leadership Award

4. Best Innovative Curriculum Award

5. Life Time Achievement Award

6. Young Achievers Award

7. Outstanding Research Award

8. Entrepreneurial Philanthropist Award

9. Innovative Teaching Award

10. Novel Initiative in Trans-disciplinary studies

11. Novel Initiative in Cross-disciplinary studies

12. Novel Initiative in Inter-disciplinary studies

13. Feat for Conservation & Protection of Traditional Knowledge

14. Best Practice in Quality Assurance

15. Rural Educationist award

16. Egalitarian Award – Exceptional Endeavour

17. Teach with a Difference to differently abled

To nominate or register at the GCS Conclave 2018, please visit our website http://seiawards.in/nominate.php.

Sri. Dilip Surana, Chairman of Surana Educational Institutions says TLA conclave 2018 is an attempt to recognize and pay our respects to the teachers who have dedicated their service to transform students into good citizens.

Smt. Archana Surana, Managing Trustee says the Summit is aptly titled “Transformational Leadership – Educators for Education”. This initiative is to provide a platform for sharing ideas & exchanging opinions by experts in the field of education and industry to transform EDUCATORS INTO LEADERS.