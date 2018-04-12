With a mission to inspire people to swim, Speedo, the world's leading swimwear brand joined forces with global fitness trend, AquaPhysical to provide fitness enthusiasts with a new and exciting way to stay Speedo Fit – by way of Floatfit®. The multi-city tour kick-started in Mumbai, travelled to Pune, New Delhi, Bangalore and culminated in Chennai. The tour comprised of preview classes conducted by Aquaphysical Founders and Trainers; Leila Francis and Tom Wheelan that Speedo India brought down to India exclusively.

Since the interest in water fitness in the country is on the rise, Speedo India has rolled out very interesting, revolutionary aquatic fitness programs. Breaking up the monotony of continuous lap swimming, last summer, they launched their new vertical fitness training program – Speedo AquaFit with popular CrossFit L1 coach and Aqua Aerobics instructor, Pooja Arora. This year, in collaboration with AquaPhysical, Speedo launched the perfect summer workout – Floatfit®!

Soon to create waves of excitement in pools across the country, the Floatfit® Class is a low-impact, cross-training workout on water taken on the world’s first fitness float; the aquabase®. The full body workout perfectly demonstrates the full potential of Speedo’s H2O Active collection, with classes incorporating a mix of both water and land based exercises using the aquabase® board.

The multi-city events saw participation from various celebrities, bloggers and fitness enthusiasts such as Rhea Chakraborty, Tanishaa Mukerji, Anusha Dandekar and Samyukta Hegde along with athletes, experts, mentors from Team Speedo India such as Rehan Poncha, Aditi Dhumatkar, Damini Gowda, Nisha Millet and Pooja Arora. Speedo India also announced the launch of Speedo’s H2O Active collection, a versatile eco-friendly new work out collection for women to wear in and out of the water.

Murali Desingh, Business Head at Speedo India said, “Water workouts no longer just mean lane swimming; with the help of training aids and HIIT exercises, fitness enthusiasts can achieve more in the water than ever before. At Speedo, we’re always looking for new, exciting water workouts which will not only provide a challenging all body workout but which can also be great fun. The Floatfit® classes by AquaPhysical are a low impact, exciting and fun way of exercising in water. It provides a complete body workout incorporating strength, stretch core, balance, alignment, bodyweight and barefoot training all at once. We’re thankful for a great response received to this new exercise format and hope to then take these classes to more cities across India!”

“Taking the fitness world by storm, AquaPhysical has created a unique, effective and challenging way to exercise using the movement of water. We have invented the revolutionary aquabase®, the first ever floating exercise mat – now selling to clubs and individuals worldwide. It adds a new, effective dimension to an everyday workout and often participants don't realise it's actually an exercise class until they wake up the following morning! The Floatfit® classes are also great fun!" said Leila Francis-Coleman, creator of AquaPhysical.

Made with the modern fitness enthusiast in mind, H2O Active is designed for those who want more from their workouts. Fashionable and functional, the new H2O Active S118 collection comes in confident and bold colours of black, blue and orange teamed with energetic prints inspired by water. The new collection includes crop tops, capris, shorts, briefs and swimsuits, allowing it to be mix-and-matched to reflect personal style and use.

Designed with comfort, durability and style in mind, H2O Active is made from an innovative and sustainable fabric that lasts twice as long as standard swimwear. POWERFLEX ECO, which is created from 78% ECONYL® yarn. ECONYL is an innovative regenerated fibre which turns waste from fishing nets, manufacturing by-products and even carpet into first grade nylon fabric – creating a functional fabric that’s also kind to the environment.

Speedo H2O Active will be available across all Speedo stores across India – Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Goa from March, 2018.

