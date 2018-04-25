Soltius ME (A Division of YASH Technologies) today announced that its IS-H Middle East Localization has achieved SAP certification as powered by the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform. This solution, which has been integrated with SAP NetWeaver, provides the customers of Soltius ME with a robust platform that can suit the requirements for business processes such as insurance contracts, packages, POS, invoicing and cashiering.



The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Soltius ME’s IS-H Middle East Localization 1.0 is powered by SAP NetWeaver. Solutions that are powered by SAP NetWeaver can be more quickly and easily integrated into SAP solution environments. Customers can benefit from improved interoperability with SAP applications and with the large ecosystem of solutions that run on SAP NetWeaver. Choosing an SAP-certified solution can also help reduce overall IT investment costs and risks.



“We are delighted to announce that Soltius ME IS-H Middle East Localization is now certified as powered by SAP NetWeaver. This will enhance our ability to provision an integrated, scalable and interoperable solution to cater to the exacting needs of our healthcare clients in the Middle East. This certification is in line with our vision to become the technology partner of choice for healthcare organizations of all sizes,” said James Griffin, Managing Director of Soltius Middle East.



Soltius IS-H Middle East Localization helps enable healthcare organizations to realize significant business benefits including handling regional requirements for insurance contracts and insurance plans effectively, manage packages for inpatients and outpatients, provide an elegant solution for managing pharmacy point of sale (POS) for inpatients/outpatients and OTC, and provide centralized cashier desk to help manage cash collections.