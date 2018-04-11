Snapdeal has announced its Summer Store with the coolest offers on summer essentials. Snapdeal’s “Summer Store” has put together a complete collection of thoughtful items that a user will need to get some respite from the scorching heat wave. Here are some glimpses of the selection:

Appliances to keep your home cool

Bring on the summer with Snapdeal’s range of air conditioners, refrigerators, coolers, air and water purifiers, fans, invertors and stabilisers. Power cuts are a breeze with battery operated fans and USB fans powered via your laptops.

Embrace the Outdoors

Embrace the outdoors with hammocks, picnic tables, recliner chairs, ice crushes, ice cream and kulfi moulds, gola makers, chiller and coolers, ice packs, thermos, sunscreens, and fashion first bandanas, sunglasses, swimsuits and swimming accessories.

Cool Cars

Summers need not be about hot cars – from car refrigerators to car fans, shades and covers, Snapdeal has what you need to keep you cruising at prices that don’t break a sweat.

Sun Protection

Skin and hair protection with Snapdeal’s range of beauty products is a breeze this summer with the widest range of body talc, lotions, face masks, scrubs, aloe vera gels, deodorants, perfumes and grooming essentials for men.

Summer Home and Kitchen

The store has blinds, blackout curtains, cotton bedsheets and durries for times when you have to skip the outdoor chores and activities, and lounge inside the home. Juicers and grinders, nutri-blenders, and fridge trays from the store will keep you refreshed.

Easy, Breezy Clothes

Snapdeal has unveiled a range of summer wear with choices of bright coloured breathable summer footwear and cotton clothing to ensure you and your loved ones step out in style.

Highlights of the sale

Great discounts on summer essentials, skin care and protection Multi-colour Kids Swimming pools available at a discount of up to 50% off Aviator & Wayfarer sunglasses at up to 70% off Up to 60% off on Sunscreens, sun block creams, face scrub and exfoliators Perfumes and Deodorants available at a minimum discount of 30% Up to 70% off on Body lotions, Wet & dry wipes and Anti- pollution face masks



Sale on Home appliances and Car care products Up to 50% off on RO water purifiers, Ceiling Fans and Inverters Mixer Grinder available at a starting price of Rs. 999 Up to 70% off on Car sun shades, car water spray gun, other accessories



Discount on Kids, Women’s & Men’s Fashion Minimum 40% off on Men’s Half Sleeve shirts Flip Flops for Men and Fashionable flats for women available under Rs. 499 Trendy Kurtis for women and Summer cool Tees for Men under Rs. 599 Dresses, gowns, jumpsuits, high waist skirts, pencil skirts starting at Rs. 299

