Bajaj Finance Ltd. Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Smart Ways of Earning Higher Returns Through Fixed Deposits  

Fixed deposit (FD) or Term Deposits is a term dedicated to any deposit made with a bank or NBFC for a set period bearing a fixed rate of interest. FD (Fixed Deposit) is also considered a stepping stone towards savings for an individual and is generally considered a safe mode of investment. Many reasons could be attributed to the massive popularity of FD’s in India:-

Features of Fixed Deposits

  • A safe method of investment with consistent interest yield
  • Higher interest rates than savings accounts. Up to 0.5% additional interest for senior citizens
  • No credit checks or formalities are required. It only takes a few hours and minimal documentation to get a fixed deposit receipt.
  • Flexible tenure from 7 days to 10 years

Features of Fixed Deposits by Bajaj Finance Ltd

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers investors an opportunity to earn higher returns through its Fixed Deposit. Bajaj Finance Ltd., offers Fixed Deposits at an attractive interest rate of 7.85% to its customers, which can go up to 8.20%, in case of Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit. With ICRA's MAAA (Stable) Rating and CRISIL's FAAA/Stable Rating, Bajaj Finance Ltd., has been deemed with the highest degree of safety with regards to timely payment of interest and principal on the instrument.

  • Guaranteed Returns: – Bajaj Finance Ltd has been rated a secure investment option by multiple rating agencies, its FD’s are free from market fluctuations and offer assured returns.
  • Flexible Tenor: – Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit accords the investors with a high degree of flexibility in terms of the tenor of the fixed deposit ranging from 12 months to 60 months.
  • Flexible Deposit Amount: – Investors have the option to start investing from as low as Rs. 25,000/- onwards with Baja Finance Ltd FD.
