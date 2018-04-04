Fixed deposit (FD) or Term Deposits is a term dedicated to any deposit made with a bank or NBFC for a set period bearing a fixed rate of interest. FD (Fixed Deposit) is also considered a stepping stone towards savings for an individual and is generally considered a safe mode of investment. Many reasons could be attributed to the massive popularity of FD’s in India:-

Features of Fixed Deposits

A safe method of investment with consistent interest yield

Higher interest rates than savings accounts. Up to 0.5% additional interest for senior citizens

No credit checks or formalities are required. It only takes a few hours and minimal documentation to get a fixed deposit receipt.

Flexible tenure from 7 days to 10 years

Features of Fixed Deposits by Bajaj Finance Ltd

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers investors an opportunity to earn higher returns through its Fixed Deposit. Bajaj Finance Ltd., offers Fixed Deposits at an attractive interest rate of 7.85% to its customers, which can go up to 8.20%, in case of Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit. With ICRA’s MAAA (Stable) Rating and CRISIL’s FAAA/Stable Rating, Bajaj Finance Ltd., has been deemed with the highest degree of safety with regards to timely payment of interest and principal on the instrument.