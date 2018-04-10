Siddha Group, Eastern India's leading real estate developer, announced a unique consumer benefit scheme, EMI Cut, for their customers to mark the auspicious occasion of Poila Boishakh. If a customer books a flat in Siddha’s upcoming projects, Siddha Eden LakeVille, Siddha Galaxia, Siddha WaterFront, Siddha Suburbia and Siddha Happyville during this Boishakh they will be entitled to the EMI Cut scheme. As per the scheme, Siddha will bear the EMI Interest on behalf of the customer and pay it to the bank. For some projects, the EMI benefits can be availed till possession too. The customer can thereby save up to Rs 7.96 lakh.



“We at Siddha Group pledge to deliver quality homes for the consumers. A consumer gets highest priority in our work culture. It is a matter of delight to introduce this scheme to mark Poila Boishakh which would help the buyers save a noteworthy amount while booking a Siddha property. We are hopeful of getting an encouraging response to this scheme,” said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.



Siddha’s new scheme will benefit the buyers who are presently staying in rented houses and wants to own a new house. One of the major hurdles for such consumers is the double trouble of paying both for the EMI of the new flat booked and the existing house rent till possession of the flat they have booked. The unique scheme by Siddha Group will allow consumers to have a hassle free possession of their new flat.



Siddha Group’s ‘EMI Cut’ scheme is a limited period offer.