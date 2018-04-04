Study Khazana, an e-portal founded by CA Sana Baqai has been awarded “For best emerging online Education Portal in North India”. The Award was given by Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore at 'World Education Summit and Award 2018 at New Delhi'.

Sana Baqai, the Founder of Study Khazana said, “This was the moment of pride and great honor on receiving the prestigious award.” Study Khazana is an attempt to bring education-deprived aspirants under one portal and contribute towards the journey of transforming education. Through Study Khazana we purport to provide quality of education irrespective of geographical boundaries to promote open knowledge movement.

Recently, Study Khazana, introduced a campaign, Beti Hai Khushiyon ka Khazana that will help girls from rural backgrounds build a future, independently. As part of the campaign, these young girls will be provided with vocational language training for a nominal fee. The project utilises a three-pronged approach to engage marginalised girls, teachers, and community also introduced members to come together in support of educating the girl child.

"Beti Hai Khushiyon ka Khazana is a campaign started to make girls from a rural background financially independent by making them aware of the different career options they can choose from. Through this campaign, we plan to conduct career counselling and awareness programmes, and most importantly, we have designed a few technical courses that can help them earn a livelihood for themselves. Also, most of these courses will be provided free of cost or a nominal fee will be charged, so that it doesn't become a burden on their families," says Sana.