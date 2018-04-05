Rivali Park by CCI Projects is offering phenomenal benefits on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya to homebuyers intending to buy in their residential project at Borivali (East). Nestled in the heart of Mumbai’s most bustling Western suburb, this deluxe offering is all set to redefine the city’s vast skyline.



This tantalizing scheme will facilitate buyers with the ease of finance as they will be entitled to pay only 2% while investing in sky-home flats situated on the 25th floor and above. The buyers will not be paying extra for floor rise. The scheme further allows customers an option of no EMI payment till the time of possession. Another added advantage is that the incremental cost of GST i.e. 6.5% impact has been reduced.



Equipped with specifications like spacious 2 and 3 BHK apartments, designed with utmost thought and precision, this project is a true reflection of an indulgent lifestyle. Situated in a strategic location, this futuristic property is an essence of unparalleled contemporary lifestyle, offering a supreme living experience through its ultra-luxurious amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, Jacuzzi, squash and tennis court and mini-theatre to name a few. In terms of connectivity, the project is a sought-after investment destination as the location is adjacent to the proposed Magathane Metro Station, on the Western Express Highway which effortlessly connects to the western suburb swiftly as well as to the Mumbai- Gujarat Highway, and has well-established social infrastructure right at its doorstep. The ongoing infrastructure marvels like Metro Corridor 7 that runs from Andheri to Dahisar and the proposed Goregaon-Mulund link road will nothing but add on to the superb connectivity and approachability to the western and central suburbs.



According to Mr. Sanjay Bhutani, CMO, Rivali Park, CCI Projects, “Akshay Tritiya brings about an optimistic outlook among the potential buyers which boosts their buying sentiment. Our current offers which ease the payment options will undoubtedly support the buying plans of probable buyers. Our project is a seamless option for buyers appreciating everything luxurious.”