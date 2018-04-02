With an aim to raise awareness about Kidney diseases and to encourage its prevention, detection, and early treatment, India’s well-known RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospital gave free consultation and ultrasound along with discounts on investigations and procedures on the occasion of World Kidney Day. The main aim behind this is to educate the population about the risk factors and early detection of Kidney diseases so as to provide good quality life to the patients.



Dr. Bhim Sen Bansal (Popularly Known as ‘Father of Lithotripsy’ in India), Chairman and Managing Director of RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospital said, “The trend of kidney diseases is rising like an epidemic across the globe. Kidneys play a vital role in keeping us alive and well. More than 5% of the adult population has some form of kidney damage. Common causes of Chronic Kidney Disease include obstruction in the urinary tract, inflammatory diseases of the kidney and infections. These days we are regularly meeting with patients suffering from Kidney Stone problem.”

“Kidney stones are the aggregation of the chemical substances dissolved in urine. When the concentration of these substances reaches a particular concentration level, they crystallize and form stones. The basic cause of their occurrence is unknown, but experts blame wrong food choices and inadequate fluid intake. Other conditions such as urinary tract infection, gout, arthritis, enlarged prostate, urethral stricture, thyroid disorder etc. are also known to cause urinary stones. These affect men more than women. The symptoms constitute hindered urinary process including discomfort, pain and irritability. When the stone obstructs the urine flow, the ureter dilates and stretches causing muscle spasms giving rise to immense gripping pain. The pain is mostly felt in flank, lower abdomen, groin or leg of affected side. Other symptoms may include blood in urine, increased frequency of urination, fever, chills, nausea, vomiting etc.,” Dr. Bhim Sen Bansal added.

“Kidney stones treatment modality depends upon the size, location and nature of the stone as well as the condition of the patient. It may vary from conservative therapy (medications and dietary changes) to surgery. Stone size is the single most important factor in determining the appropriate treatment modality for a patient. Surgical management is done to preserve the kidney function while maximizing stone removal and reducing patient morbidity. Various procedures available today for removal of stone from kidney are Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL), Ureterorenoscopy (URS), Flexible URS (RIRS) and Laparoscopic Stone Management.”

“Kidney stone disease continues to be a major health challenge globally, especially in Indian subcontinent and other areas of Asia where incidence is particularly high. The complementary use of various endourological procedures has minimized the fatality associated with treatment of the disease. Patient education regarding preventive strategies is helpful in achieving a long-term recurrence-free cure,’’ further added Dr. Bansal.

“Diet is one of several factors that can promote or inhibit kidney stone formation. Other factors include heredity, environment, weight, and fluid intake. Every day we deal with patients suffering from Kidney Stones and maximum of them intake large quantity of beer because they think that it can treat their stone. But the fact remains that people suffering from Kidney Stones should avoid intake of beer because when consumed in large quantities over a long period of time increases the level of acid in urine resulting in formation of stones. Another reason is that beer contains powerful stimulants of gastric acid secretion and may provoke gastro esophageal reflux and cause heartburn. Thus, the concept that beer has a tendency to get rid of from kidney stones is a wrong postulate. However, beer can be helpful in case of very small stones only due to the increase in volume of urine which can otherwise be obtained easily by consuming enough water. Besides, one must take a diet low in protein, nitrogen and sodium intake. More use of orange juice, lemon water, horse gram, pineapple etc is also beneficial for such patients, added Dr. Bansal.

“We are equally committed to the cause for all sections of the society. By bringing and adopting new technologies in our country, we have tried to contribute to the advancement of the country. At the same time organizing free checkup camps help us to serve the weaker sections of the society. In an attempt to increase public awareness about kidney diseases, we are celebrating World Kidney Day with various offers for the benefit of the public at all our centers across the country,” said Avinash Ojha, CEO, RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital.