As publications across the globe adapt to the changing realities of the digital age, online mediums that offer personalised content and real-time conversations are most in demand. A leading Kannada news portal Samachara has partnered with Quintype, a Bengaluru-based startup offering the hi-tech digital publishing to cater to its increasingly mobile-enabled readership.



From Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled devices to screenless interfaces like Alexa Echo and Google Home, technology is changing so rapidly that digital publishing is no easy task. Quintype understands the needs and challenges of new-age media organisations like Samachara and offers one-stop content management solutions for wider readership and higher revenues. Quintype helps break news faster, across platforms and devices.



Commenting on its most recent patron, Chirdeep Shetty, CEO, Quintype Technologies, says, “It is no longer about just creating content. The number of devices and channels on which readers consume content is exploding. Samachara wanted a publishing platform, which is easy to use – right from content syndication to editorial workflows and distribution. They were keen on quick deployment. Once we were on-board, the digital newspaper went live in 14 days, with a guaranteed 99.98 per cent uptime. Quintype has the potential to revolutionise content creation and consumption.”



Prashanth Hulkodu, Founder and Editor, Samachara, further added, “As a news portal that serves Kannadigas worldwide, we realise that our growth has to be driven by a mobile-first strategy that caters to readers across online mediums. With Quintype, our on-the-move editors and journalists now have the flexibility to seamlessly create, collaborate, and publish stories in the digital space. And, most importantly, we don’t have to worry about security, thanks to the two-factor authentication and strict access controls.”



Digital publications can unlock an unrivalled source of revenue, by monetising premium content and push notification to subscribers with strategic targeting. With Quintype’s analytics-driven placement suggestions, it’s easy to make the most of sponsored content and innovative advertising. Also, the platform’s inbuilt Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) powers the distribution of the content on Facebook, Twitter and other social channels.