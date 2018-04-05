PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) announced that forerunners like ARizon Systems and Grind Master have invested in ThingWorx® Studio from PTC. The two companies will use the ThingWorx platform as part of their Digital transformation initiative for 2020 with a focus on applications of Augmented Reality in manufacturing and subsidiary industries.



ThingWorx was purpose-built from the ground up for the Internet of Things. It contains the complete set of integrated IoT-specific development tools and capabilities available, offering the industry’s deepest functional capabilities. ThingWorx makes it easy to develop and deliver powerful Enterprise IoT solutions that deliver transformative business value.



ThingWorx Studio is the AR platform under the ThingWorx portfolio. With ThingWorx Studio, users can leverage the richness of 3D and the insights from IoT to deliver compelling augmented reality experiences that help improve efficiencies, build better products and enable safer, more productive workers. In India, this has been adopted by the following companies

ARizon Systems, a startup focusing on applications of Augmented Reality in manufacturing. It is an initiative to help the production industry to optimize their performance using the cutting edge technologies in the space of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Grind Master Machines is an emerging global player in superfinishing machines manufacturing.They are a pioneer in manufacturing customized metal finishing, deburring & robotic automation machines.

Kalyan Sridhar, Country Manager, PTC India said, “Augmented Reality & Artificial Intelligence are interesting areas for the Tech entrepreneurs in India to focus on. We are glad that entrepreneurs along with their team recognize the potential of these new technologies & its applications in manufacturing. With the enthusiastic adoption that we have seen so far, we feel more enterprises will be inspired to include augmented reality in their respective Digital Transformation initiatives. We eagerly look forward to some of their applications powered by our best in class platform ThingWorx Studio.”



With ThingWorx Studio some of the below objectives can be met:

Author and publish compelling experiences in minutes without the need to write code

Develop production-ready AR experiences for Microsoft Hololens

Easily create highly-immerse, marker less interactions with support for Apple ARKit and Google

Simplify enterprise sharing of experiences using a single, universal viewer application

Quickly import visual step-by-step instructions created in Creo Illustrate

Enhance experiences with IoT and business system data via the ThingWorx platform

