Prism Cement Limited announced this week that the Company has changed its name to Prism Johnson Limited with effect from April 18, 2018.



Mr. Vijay Aggarwal, Managing Director of the company informed, “To dispel the perception that Prism Cement Limited is only a cement company, the name of the Company has been changed to Prism Johnson Limited. Prism Johnson Limited is one of India’s leading integrated building materials company and the new name reflects the product range and magnitude of operations of the Company”.



Prism Johnson Limited carries out its business under three divisions viz. Cement Division that offers cement products under different brands, H & R Johnson (India) Division offers world renowned Johnson Tiles, bath fittings, sanitary ware as well as engineered marble and quartz and the RMC (India) Division offers ready-mixed concrete and other concrete solutions. The Company also offers tile adhesives and construction chemicals through Ardex Endura (India) Pvt. Ltd., its JV with Ardex GmBH Group, Germany.



Consequent to the name change, the Company also released revamped logos for its new name as well as for its divisions.

Mr. Vijay Aggarwal further said, “The Company’s strong commitment to provide high quality and innovative products & services to its customers remains unwavering.”

Prism Johnson Limited

Corporate Office: "Rahejas", Main Avenue, VP Road, Santacruz (W), Mumbai 400 054



Registered Office: 305 Laxmi Niwas Apartments, Ameerpet, Hyderabad 500016, Telangana. India.

CIN : L26942TG1992PLC014033



Website: www.prismjohnson.in