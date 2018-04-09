Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (Prince Pipes) is delighted to announce the appointment of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador for Prince Piping Systems, one of its two brands. Prince Pipes is one of the leading polymer pipes and fittings manufacturers in India in terms of production capacity, number of distributors, and number and variety of products manufactured. With an array of piping solutions used for varied applications in plumbing, irrigation, and sewage disposal and a range of 8400+ SKUs, Prince Pipes is striving to ensure a future for our nation through zero defect product offerings.



Akshay Kumar’s passion to amplify relevant social messages through his films makes him an ideal icon not just for the community of plumbers but also end users. Prince Pipes believes that Akshay’s new brand campaign will help Prince Pipes to reach deep pockets of rural India.



According to Mr. Parag Chheda, Executive Director, “Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited’s partnership with Akshay will only strengthen our resolve to capitalize on our success. Through this campaign, I believe that we will achieve and even surpass the goals we have set for the brand.”



On the association, superstar Akshay Kumar said, “Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited has been a name that India trusts and its vision of a Zero Defect India resonates with my efforts to work towards a better future for India. It's an association I'm proud of and I look forward to a fruitful partnership.”