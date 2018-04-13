PokerStars.IN is celebrating its launch as an India-facing poker room with special free-online poker tournaments from April 17. PokerStars.IN will give players across the country a chance to play the exciting skill game of poker in Indian Rupees or Play Money chips from the comfort of their own home.



PokerStars.IN will be available on desktop and mobile to a majority of the adult Indian population allowing established and new poker players to compete against one another online. A variety of skill game formats will be available, including No-Limit Hold’em and Omaha variants. Localised versions of prestigious branded series and events such as the Sunday Million and World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) will be available throughout the year.



“I am so excited to play on PokerStars.IN,” said PokerStars Ambassador Aditya Agarwal, who recently placed second in the APPT Macau Main Event poker tournament for Rs. 1.57 crore. “The games are great and I look forward to playing with many of my fellow countrymen at the PokerStars.IN online tables soon.”



Daily ‘early bird freeroll’ tournaments will run from April 17-22 with a total of Rs. 3 Lacs to be won before one large ‘Welcome Freeroll’ with a whopping Rs. 10 Lacs prize pool on April 22 at 17:00 IST. The freerolls are free to enter with players just needing to download the software from PokerStars.IN.



Commenting on the development, a spokesperson from Sachiko Gaming said, "With the growing popularity of poker in India, it is important to introduce a huge collection of quality games for the players in the country. Considering the fact that PokerStars.IN is a trusted and reliable platform for players, we look forward to building a dedicated and popular Indian poker offering with our association with the global leader in online poker – PokerStars.”



PokerStars.IN, which will run on the world’s best online poker software, will include highlights such as the Rs. 2500 Nightly Stars tournament at 7 pm daily and the Rs. 5K Sunday Special. Multi-table tournament buy-ins will range from Rs. 20 to Rs. 15,000. Players will also have the opportunity to play in popular PokerStars tournament brands such as the Daily Bigs, Hots and Bounty Builders.



PokerStars.IN will offer industry-leading responsible gaming, player protection and fraud detection mechanisms to help ensure the integrity of games and the safety of players. In line with local regulations, players residing in Indian states which do not permit participation in real money skill games will be prevented from playing.