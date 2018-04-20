Phonup (www.phonup.in), a joint venture between Franchise India and Phonup Italy (www.phonup.com), launched its first store in Karnataka, Bengaluru today. The store will be a ‘one-stop-destination’ for all mobile phone solutions. Phonup, offers the widest range of new and certified pre-owned smartphones and tablets from leading brands such as Apple iPhone, Samsung, Xiaomi Mi, OnePlus, Motorola, Lenovo, etc., under one roof.

A pre-owned smartphone is a smartphone less to dispose. Extending the life cycle of a device involves environmental care in terms of emissions and energy necessary for disposal. For these reasons, Phonup is committed to improving the sustainability of the high-tech frontier, both for the collection and re-use.

Driven by the philosophy of high quality and precision, every pre-owned phone from Phonup goes through extensive 40+ quality checks before being rolled out to the customers. Phonup is here to revolutionize pre-owned mobile phone market in India. The company provides umbrella solutions for mid and high-end mobile handsets across pan-India. Further, every smartphone offered from Phonup comes with 12 months of warranty. The phones for repair gets handpicked from customer’s home.

Gerardo Taglianetti, CEO, Phonup Italy, said, “The mobile repair market in India is largely unorganized and people find it hard to get reliable repairing solutions at an affordable cost. Phonup will be a game changer in this category offering process driven, world class repair to the Indian customers and additional services like extended warranty packages, accessories, repairs and technical training.”



“At Phonup, it is our endeavor to enable our customers with trust and transparency and our first retail store here is a step towards the same. Our objective is to provide customers with a platform to buy pre-owned mobile handsets that are not only affordable but also offer a warranty of 12 months which is equivalent to a completely new piece. Phonup also offers special packages that help in gauging the overall health of your smartphones and tablets,” said Sanjeev Arora, COO, Phonup India.

Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India, further added, “We are very happy to launch Phonup’s first experience store in Karnataka. We believe Bengaluru being a technology hub will be a great fit for the brand and our offerings. We are sure to challenge and add value to the existing pre-owned phones and mobile repair market in the region.”

Just in a few months of its launch, Phonup is currently on a fast expansion mode across India via the franchisee model. A franchisee can opt to have a Unit, Kiosk or Multi Brand Franchisee. Swan Enterprises is the master franchise in Bengaluru, which is expected to have about 120 franchise stores in the next couple of years.