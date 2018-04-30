PhonePe, India’s fastest growing digital payments company today announced that it has crossed the 50 Million app download mark on Google Play Store. PhonePe is the fastest among all Indian payment apps to reach this milestone.



Launched in August 2016, the PhonePe was the first app to go live on BHIM UPI. It has become India’s most popular app with the largest number of UPI merchant transactions. The app saw large-scale adoption post demonetization as a part of the Digital India drive.

The PhonePe app is currently offered in over 10 Indian languages in line with India’s digital inclusion revolution. From money transfers, recharges, utility and credit card bill payments to shopping online and offline, PhonePe offers multiple use cases on its platform making digital payments easy, safe and universally accepted. PhonePe also launched the Gold category 3 months back. Users can buy certified 24 Karat Gold, for as low as INR 1 at transparent prices on the platform.

PhonePe has always been at the forefront of innovation. It has taken a unique open ecosystem approach enabling businesses of all sizes to build and deploy apps on its platform with a unified login and payments experience. It has also integrated third-party wallets like FreeCharge and Jio Money on its platform to give users more choice and flexibility.