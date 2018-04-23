NutriParadise Foods, India’s pioneering company to develop and supply convenient therapeutic food products for hospitalized people, has achieved the milestone of serving more than 1.5 lakh people since its inception. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, incubated by CFTRI, is the first-of-its-kind company that manufactures specialized, ready-to-eat food products made of only natural ingredients, designed specifically for various medical conditions.



NutriParadise, founded by Vijaysurya in 2013, believes in the concept of 'food pairing for health and taste'. The company spent over 4 years in R&D, mentored by scientists at CFTRI, trying to find an alternative to the en masse foods served at hospitals that could provide nutritious specifically for each disease like diabetes, renal failure, and general conditions.



The company's first product, GI-55, was a special kichdi for diabetes patients. The product is designed to help diabetics to reduce their insulin dosage and control their blood glucose level naturally through food. It is formulated by pairing the ingredients to prevent secondary complications of diabetes.



Mr.Vijaysurya, Founder, NutriParadise said, "Food served at most Indian hospitals aim to just feed the body, while the nutrition and nourishment are given via supplements. Research has established the importance of food in quick recovery. Hence, Nutriparadise was born. We're taking the wealth of information available on what's good for various conditions, engaging in extensive research on what other foods it could be paired with to ensure maximum efficacy for each patient's nutritional requirement. The phenomenal response for our product, GI-55, from patients and hospitals, makes us delve further into research because there is a requirement for such nutraceutical foods."



The company works exclusively with hospitals, wherein the hospital includes NutriParadise foods as a part of the patient meal. Patients can also buy the products directly through the hospital.



Nutriparadise's packaged foods have helped hospitals reduce their retail food service bills by nearly 80%.



The company, which has a generic nutritional drink, ProPotion, will be soon launching soups – Autumn gold for pregnancy and AloeSpin, Greek clover and Barley soup for diabetes, VozBlue immune drink and DiaSavior- diabetic beverage.