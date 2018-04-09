Next Gen Pharma India Pvt. Ltd. (Next Gen Pharma) is a speciality pharma startup offering niche products/solutions backed by sound evidence and science. The company currently operates in the R&D space and is involved in out-licensing of specialty herbal / bio-therapeutic / probiotic products across Asia. Says Kanwaldeep Chadha, Chief Executive, “Our group is recognized as one among the leaders in R&D for niche herbal/probiotic solutions and novel medical devices and this is something that is commercially acknowledged by our various partners. We continue to invest and focus on validating the efficacy of our innovations in critical healthcare indications with unmet needs.”



Haemorrhoids (otherwise known as piles) is one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders seen by general practitioners and surgeons. It is estimated that about 75% of population will have haemorrhoids at some point in their lives and is most common among adults ages 45 to 65, even though it can occur at any age and affects both men and women. The natural evolution of haemorrhoids is benign in nature, but they tend to get worse over time, and therefore they should be treated as soon as they occur. The term haemorrhoids (or piles) is used to describe the enlargement of the venous tissues of the anal region, which becomes inflamed or prolapsed. With the objective of providing faster and superior relief to patients, especially in Grade II and Grade III conditions, Next Gen Pharma focused on formulation, development, and standardisation of specific combination of herbo-mineral products. With appropriate Clinical studies done and validations established, Next Gen launched Roidosanal® as the right management therapy, bringing Ayurvedic science to the forefront. Dr. D. B. Narayana, an industry veteran and one of the leading experts in the area of Ayurvedic sciences, said “Roidosanal® is a novel example of the traditional medicine married with the standardisation of modern medicine, with proven efficacy, safety and compliance”



According to Kanwaldeep Chadha, who also holds the patent for this novel herbo-mineral combination, “The key challenge in bringing the vast advantages of traditional medicine into modern medicine is the standardisation of the herbal components, its formulation stability, overcoming the quality issues and getting to pharmacovigilance compliance. Next Gen invests a lot in such studies to attain the necessary product quality and solution efficacy.”



The product is commercially available in India market as HiLo® capsules from Zuventus Healthcare Ltd, the out-license partners of Next Gen Pharma for this product. Zuventus continues to work with the gastro-intestinal community across India to promote this unique solution, especially in management of Grade II and III haemorrhoids, and has significant reach at leading KOLs with this product. Says, Mr. Shriram Balasubramanium (Director, Sales and Marketing) of Zuventus “Gastro-intestinal indications, continue to be our focus area of portfolio management and HiLo® fits in strategically well in our product offerings. As we near completion of one year of launch, we have received excellent feedback on the results of HiLo (containing proprietary active Roidonsanal®) from patients and hospitals for management of haemorrhoids. We continue to work and invest with Next Gen Pharma for other niche product categories.”