Arm is the architecture of choice for the IoT, providing the computing power behind 125 billion chips to date. We have an ambitious vision of a trillion securely connected devices by 2035, but achieving this scale requires the industry to embrace the idea that security can no longer be an afterthought, across all parts of the connected device value chain. To ensure these increasingly diverse connected devices that communicate with each other are designed with a common secure foundation, Arm provided the industry with the Platform Security Architecture (PSA).
The SDK-700 supplies a secure SoC framework foundation for Microsoft Azure Sphere, announced at RSA this week. The flexibility of the solution enabled us to collaborate closely with Microsoft to ensure it meets the security requirements designated by Azure Sphere. This allows SoC designers to use SDK-700 to bring Azure Sphere SoCs to market quickly, leaving them to focus on differentiation because they can be confident that their design meets Microsoft guidelines.
Having more powerful processors in IoT end nodes is becoming a requirement in many applications. We are seeing continued growth in voice-activated assistants, connected cameras, computer vision and more, but these and other emerging use cases require the ability to easily integrate media processing abilities and manage demanding workloads. The SDK-700 delivers a flexible compute architecture combining the performance of Cortex-A with the high efficiency and real-time capability of Cortex-M processors. The Cortex-A processor enables a rich development environment such as Azure Sphere OS or Linux OS.
Devices must be born secure
Connecting a trillion connected devices will require all parts of the value chain to embrace the guiding principle that security can no longer be optional or an afterthought when designing IoT SoCs and systems. But to do this, the industry needs to move faster and foster more trust. SDK-700 is one more way for the industry to move faster with a proven and validated approach for embedded systems design. Fostering more trust comes from efforts like PSA, Azure Sphere and ultimately more industry leaders upholding the digital social contract to protect products over their design lifetime.
Lorraine Tsao, PR & Marketing Director, APAC Arm,